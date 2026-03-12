Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

The transactions relate to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) under the short-term incentive scheme for the Company's Executive Management. The scheme is cash-based; however, in accordance with the Company's remuneration policy, the Board of Directors may decide to defer the bonus, in full or in part, by conversion of the cash bonus into RSUs including matching shares, which have a vesting period of a minimum of three years after grant. The reported transactions are related to RSUs and matching shares awarded in 2023, using the principle as outlined above.