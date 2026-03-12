Report Of Transactions Of Shares And Related Securities Of Bavarian Nordic By Persons Holding Managerial Responsibilities And/Or Persons/Companies Closely Associated With Such
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Paul Chaplin
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 177.65
|10,642
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
10,642
DKK 1,890,551.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Henrik Juuel
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 177.65
|5,748
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
5,748
DKK 1,021,132.20
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jean-Christophe May
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 177.65
|5,184
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
5,184
DKK 920,937.60
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Russell Thirsk
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
|Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bavarian Nordic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0015998017
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares (vesting of restricted stock units)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 177.65
|3,637
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
3,637
DKK 646,113.05
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-03-12
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit
Contact investors:
Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, ...
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, ..., Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, ..., Tel: +45 53 88 06 03
Company Announcement no. 11 / 2026
Attachment
-
Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment