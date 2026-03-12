President Of Zimbabwe Welcomes Rugby Africa President To Discuss Zimbabwe's Preparation For Rugby World Cup 2027

MENAFN - African Press Organization) HARARE, Zimbabwe, March 12, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa ( ), met with His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, at State House to discuss the need for Rugby Africa and Zimbabwe to support the nation's preparation for the Rugby World Cup 2027, one of the largest sporting events in the world.

After 34 years , Zimbabwe returns to the Rugby World Cup, with the team-known as the Zimbabwe Sables - securing victory in the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala to confirm their qualification. The achievement marks a historic moment for the nation, as Zimbabwe becomes the only African team to qualify through the regional competition, aside from reigning champions, South Africa's Springboks, who qualify automatically.

Organised by the Zimbabwe Rugby Union, the meeting highlights the importance of strong collaboration between national governments, sports ministries and continental rugby bodies to ensure African teams have the structure, preparation and resources needed to compete at the highest level.

“I had the honour of meeting His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa today, and what stood out to me is how much the government here truly cares about the Zimbabwe Sables and the future of rugby in Zimbabwe. That level of commitment from leadership contributes massively to what this team can achieve. To Zimbabwe, it is not what Zimbabwe can do for you - it is what you can do for Zimbabwe. This moment belongs to the country and to the young men wearing that jersey. The Zimbabwe Sables have earned their place back on the world stage after 34 years, and every Zimbabwean should be proud. When government, the union and Rugby Africa come together with a clear vision, the possibilities for how we move forward are enormous. Our responsibility now is to build the structures, the preparation and the unity around these players so that when they go to the Rugby World Cup, they carry the pride of an entire nation,” said Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa.

Mensah reiterated Rugby Africa's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe rugby as it builds momentum through new leadership structures, improved preparation, and the dedication of its players and staff. He also emphasised the importance of continued investment in the game and the opportunity to bring more continental tournaments to Zimbabwe, praising the strong support shown by government towards the Zimbabwe Sables and the broader development of rugby in the country.

The meeting also emphasised the broader role governments can play in supporting rugby beyond infrastructure, including investing in youth development, high-performance structures and competitive pathways. Also in attendance were Steph Nel, World Rugby Senior High Performance Consultant for Africa, and David Gilbert, former President of Botswana Rugby, former Vice President of Rugby Africa and current adviser to the President of Rugby Africa.

Zimbabwe's qualification reflects the determination of both the government and the rugby community, with players and supporters working together to restore the nation's place on the global rugby stage.

The Rugby World Cup 2027, organised by World Rugby, will take place in Australia, bringing together the best teams from across the globe. Among them will be South Africa, the only nation in history to have won the Rugby World Cup four times , underlining the continental growth and talent of rugby across Africa.

