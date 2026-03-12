Chinese Ambassador Yin Cheng With Liberian Minister Of Public Works Roland Gidding

Ambassador Yin briefed on the key outcomes of the National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the arrangements for this year's China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Ambassador Yin emphasized that China stands ready to strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works, continuously deepen the bilateral strategic partnership.

Minister Giddings thanked China for its longstanding support for Liberia's development and expressed the desire to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as public works and training to advance Liberia's national development agenda.

