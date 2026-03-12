MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burn Slim announces an official consumer safety warning after counterfeit and tainted versions of its natural GLP-1 mimetic weight loss formula were identified on unauthorized retail platforms and third-party marketplaces across the United States and Canada.

New York City, NY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burn Slim, the natural GLP-1 mimetic weight management supplement that has generated significant consumer interest across the United States and Canada, is issuing an official consumer safety alert after tainted and counterfeit versions of Burn Slim were identified on unauthorized retail platforms, third-party marketplaces, and reseller websites. The company confirms that authentic Burn Slim is available exclusively through the official website at getburnslim and urges consumers to verify the source of any Burn Slim product before use.

This announcement follows a surge in consumer reports indicating that unauthorized sellers are distributing products labeled as Burn Slim that do not contain the authentic four-ingredient formula. These tainted Burn Slim products may contain different ingredients, incorrect dosages, or undisclosed contaminants that compromise both safety and effectiveness. Burn Slim's manufacturing team has confirmed that only products Text>purchased directly from are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States and backed by the official 60-day money-back guarantee.

The tainted product issue has generated the majority of negative consumer feedback associated with Burn Slim in 2026. The company's internal investigation found that consumers who reported dissatisfaction had overwhelmingly purchased from unauthorized sources rather than the official website. This consumer safety alert is intended to protect the public and ensure that consumers can distinguish authentic Burn Slim from counterfeit versions.

Burn Slim Consumer Safety Alert: How to Identify Tainted Products

Burn Slim has identified the following indicators of counterfeit and tainted products circulating in the US and Canadian markets:



Tainted Burn Slim products are being sold on unauthorized retail platforms, third-party marketplaces, and reseller websites that are not affiliated with the official Burn Slim brand

Counterfeit Burn Slim packaging closely resembles the authentic product but contains different ingredients than the genuine four-ingredient formula

Tainted Burn Slim products may include unlisted stimulants, fillers, or contaminants not present in the authentic formula

Fake Burn Slim products are not manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and do not undergo third-party testing for purity or potency

Tainted Burn Slim products do not qualify for the official 60-day money-back guarantee

Consumers who purchased Burn Slim from any source other than should discontinue use and verify their product through the official website Counterfeit Burn Slim sellers frequently undercut the official price to attract buyers any Burn Slim product sold below the official price is a direct indicator of a tainted product

Burn Slim confirms the following steps for consumers to verify product authenticity:



Authentic Burn Slim is available only through the official website at

Genuine Burn Slim bottles include a batch verification code printed on the label

Authentic Burn Slim is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States

Only Burn Slim purchases from the official website are backed by the 60-day money-back guarantee

The official Burn Slim website provides customer support, order tracking, and refund processing Consumers who believe they received a tainted Burn Slim product should contact the company directly through

Why Burn Slim Is Generating Significant Consumer Interest Across the US and Canada





Burn Slim has rapidly become one of the most discussed weight management supplements of 2026. The formula is built around the viral "gelatin trick" concept that has generated over 50 million social media views and a 340 percent surge in search interest. Burn Slim is formulated as a natural GLP-1 mimetic - targeting the same hormonal pathways as prescription medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide through natural oral supplementation rather than pharmaceutical injection.

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) are metabolic hormones that regulate appetite, fat storage, blood glucose, and metabolic rate. These are the same hormones targeted by prescription GLP-1 medications costing $1,000 to $1,500 per month that require weekly injections and prescriptions. Burn Slim approaches these same hormonal pathways through a four-ingredient oral formula designed to naturally stimulate the body's own GLP-1 and GIP production.

Unlike generic weight loss supplements that rely on stimulants, caffeine, or single-ingredient approaches, Burn Slim is specifically engineered around a single, scientifically grounded mechanism: providing the body with the precise amino acids and botanical compounds needed to naturally reactivate GLP-1 and GIP production. This hormonal approach is what distinguishes Burn Slim from conventional weight management supplements and has driven the significant consumer interest in the formula across the United States and Canada.

Burn Slim has accumulated 1,247 verified consumer feedback entries with a 4.7 out of 5.0 star rating from consumers who purchased the authentic formula through the official website. The company emphasizes that this consumer data reflects only verified purchases from - not from unauthorized retail platforms where tainted products are being sold.

Burn Slim's Four-Ingredient Formula: Ingredient Disclosure and Peer-Reviewed Research





As part of this consumer safety alert, Burn Slim is disclosing the complete ingredient profile and the peer-reviewed research supporting each component. This disclosure is intended to help consumers identify whether a product they purchased contains the authentic Burn Slim formula. The four ingredients in Burn Slim target GLP-1 and GIP hormone production through complementary pathways:

Pure Gelatin in Burn Slim - The GLP-1 Hormonal Activator

Gelatin is the foundational ingredient in the Burn Slim formula. It is exceptionally rich in two amino acids - glycine and alanine - which function as signaling molecules that communicate with intestinal L-cells to produce and release GLP-1 and GIP hormones. These amino acids work through L-cell nutrient-sensing receptors (GPR93, GPR120) that detect amino acid presence and trigger intracellular calcium signaling cascades culminating in GLP-1 and GIP exocytosis - the release of these hormones into the bloodstream where they circulate to the brain, pancreas, and gastrointestinal tract to regulate appetite, glucose metabolism, and gastric motility. The peer-reviewed research supporting gelatin's role in the Burn Slim formula includes:



A clinical study by Rubio et al. published in Eating and Weight Disorders demonstrated that a single oral gelatin meal induces a measurable rise in plasma GLP-1, followed by an increase in serum insulin levels [1]

Research by Wang et al. in the Journal of Functional Foods found that fish skin gelatin hydrolysates act as DPP-IV inhibitors while simultaneously stimulating GLP-1 production - effectively both increasing GLP-1 levels and preventing their breakdown [2]

Studies by Hsieh et al. in Food and Function confirmed gelatin hydrolysate functions as a DPP-IV inhibitor and improves glycemic control [3]

Liu et al. identified novel DPP-IV inhibitory peptides specifically from gelatin hydrolysate, confirming the mechanism through which gelatin-derived peptides support GLP-1 levels [4] A 2023 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial by Park et al. in Nutrients found that collagen peptide supplementation produced significant reduction in body fat mass, including abdominal fat [5]

Burn Slim's gelatin component also provides collagen-derived peptides that support skin elasticity during weight loss - addressing the common concern of loose skin during rapid fat loss that has become widely discussed in the context of pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications.

Japanese Green Tea Extract in Burn Slim - The GLP-1 Amplifier

Japanese green tea varieties (Matcha, Sencha) in Burn Slim contain significantly higher concentrations of L-theanine compared to Chinese green teas. EGCG polyphenols in Burn Slim's green tea extract enhance GLP-1 receptor sensitivity, making the GLP-1 produced by Burn Slim's gelatin component more effective at suppressing appetite and regulating glucose metabolism. The research supporting this Burn Slim ingredient includes:



A randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial by Liu et al. in PLoS ONE found that green tea extract significantly improved insulin resistance and increased GLP-1 levels [6]

A 2022 study by Yanagimoto et al. in Nutrients demonstrated that green tea catechins increased postprandial GLP-1 levels and improved insulin sensitivity [7] Research in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences confirmed that EGCG targets and activates the cellular AMPK pathway, supporting metabolic function [8]

The synergy between Burn Slim's gelatin and Japanese green tea extract is a key differentiator: gelatin stimulates GLP-1 production while green tea amplifies the receptor sensitivity to that GLP-1, creating a compounding hormonal effect that neither ingredient achieves alone.

Burnt Berberine in Burn Slim - The Metabolic Rate Amplifier

Standard berberine has well-documented metabolic benefits but suffers from poor oral bioavailability. Burn Slim uses a proprietary thermally processed berberine formulation designed to achieve higher plasma concentrations than standard berberine supplements. The research supporting berberine's role in the Burn Slim formula includes:



A foundational study by Lee et al. in Diabetes demonstrated that berberine activates AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) in adipocytes and myotubes, the cellular energy sensor that increases metabolic rate and fat oxidation [9]

A dose-response meta-analysis by Xiong et al. in Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice found that berberine supplementation significantly reduces body weight, BMI, and waist circumference [10]

A comprehensive meta-analysis by Ye et al. in Frontiers in Pharmacology confirmed significant reductions in body weight, BMI, waist circumference, and CRP levels with berberine supplementation [11] A randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open in January 2026 confirmed berberine's efficacy in reducing visceral adipose tissue and liver fat [12]

Burn Slim's berberine component prevents the metabolic slowdown that typically occurs during weight loss by maintaining elevated AMPK activity, ensuring that the body continues burning calories at an optimal rate throughout the weight management process.

Turmeric and Piperine in Burn Slim - The Anti-Rebound Complex

Burn Slim includes turmeric (curcumin) and piperine (black pepper extract) as its anti-rebound complex, specifically formulated to address the weight regain that commonly occurs after initial weight loss. Curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties but is poorly absorbed on its own. Piperine solves this bioavailability challenge. The research supporting this Burn Slim component includes:



The landmark study by Shoba et al. in Planta Medica demonstrated that piperine increases curcumin bioavailability by 2,000 percent in human subjects - this study has been cited nearly 3,000 times in the scientific literature [13]

A systematic review by White et al. in Pharmacological Research found that oral curcumin significantly reduces inflammatory markers in chronic inflammatory conditions [14] An updated meta-analysis by Gorabi et al. in Phytotherapy Research confirmed curcumin's significant effect on reducing C-reactive protein, a key marker of the chronic inflammation that drives weight regain [15]

Burn Slim's turmeric and piperine complex addresses a critical gap that most weight loss supplements ignore: the inflammatory cascade that drives rebound weight gain after dieting. This component also supports skin elasticity during fat loss, addressing the "Ozempic face" concern that has become widely discussed in the context of pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications.

The Importance of Ingredient Verification in the Context of Tainted Products

The ingredient disclosure above is particularly relevant to this consumer safety alert. Tainted Burn Slim products sold on unauthorized retail platforms do not contain the authentic four-ingredient formula described above. Consumers who purchased Burn Slim from any source other than the official website may have received a product containing different ingredients, incorrect dosages, or undisclosed contaminants. The company urges consumers to compare the ingredient label on their product with the official formula disclosed in this announcement.

Consumer Response to Authentic Burn Slim Purchased from the Official Website

Since launching in the United States and Canada, Burn Slim has generated significant consumer response. The company reports 1,247 verified consumer feedback entries from customers who purchased authentic Burn Slim through the official website. The following statements represent reported consumer experiences with Text>genuine Burn Slim purchased exclusively from



Marcus T., 38, Austin, TX (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "Within five days of taking Burn Slim, my hunger completely changed. I am not obsessing about food anymore. I used to think about my next meal constantly. Now I can go five to six hours without thinking about eating. It turned off my appetite switch."

Jennifer L., 42, Boston, MA (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "I have tried everything - appetite suppressants, stimulants, everything. Burn Slim is different. It is not a jittery feeling. It is just that I do not want to eat as much. My cravings for sweets are gone. I used to need chocolate every night. Now I can skip it without thinking about it."

David H., 41, San Diego, CA (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "I have lost 22 pounds in 12 weeks with Burn Slim. That is almost 2 pounds per week. I have never experienced fat loss this consistent. No plateaus, no stalls. My energy is stable, and I am not hungry."

Rachel K., 45, Portland, OR (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "Down 18 pounds in 8 weeks with Burn Slim. My clothes fit completely differently. My trainer said my body composition has shifted noticeably. I am losing fat while keeping muscle."

Miguel R., 47, Miami, FL (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "My energy is stable all day with Burn Slim. No afternoon crashes. I used to hit a wall at 3 PM and needed coffee. Now my energy is consistent from morning to night."

Jason P., 52, Nashville, TN (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "At 52, I did not expect to lose weight this easily with Burn Slim. I am down 24 pounds in 10 weeks, my energy is better than it has been in years, and I feel like I am finally in control of my appetite."

Sarah M., 34, Denver, CO (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "I have lost 16 pounds in 8 weeks with Burn Slim, and my skin actually looks better - firmer, more elastic. My dermatologist even commented that my skin quality has improved." Andrey S. (Verified Burn Slim Purchase from Official Website): "After I had my child, I gained around 15 kilos, and my self-esteem was really affected. I did not recognize myself anymore. I felt tired, bloated, and frustrated for not being able to get my body back. When I decided to try Burn Slim, I admit I had a lot of doubts. Over time, I started feeling lighter, more energetic, and more confident. Today I look in the mirror and feel like I am on the right path again."

The company emphasizes that these consumer experiences reflect the use of Text>authentic Burn Slim purchased from the official website. Consumers who purchased tainted Burn Slim products from unauthorized retail platforms may not experience comparable results, as counterfeit products do not contain the same four-ingredient formula. When evaluating any Burn Slim consumer feedback online, the company urges the public to verify whether the individual purchased from the official website or from an unauthorized source.

How Burn Slim Compares to Pharmaceutical GLP-1 Medications

As pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications like semaglutide and tirzepatide dominate headlines, Burn Slim is positioned as a natural, non-prescription alternative that targets the same hormonal pathways. The company has disclosed the following comparison points as part of this announcement:



Cost: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications cost $1,000 to $1,500 per month ($12,000 to $18,000 per year). Burn Slim is available at a fraction of that cost through the official website, making natural GLP-1 stimulation accessible to consumers who cannot afford pharmaceutical options

Delivery Method: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications require prescriptions and weekly injections. Burn Slim requires no prescription and is taken as a simple oral capsule daily

Muscle Preservation: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications are associated with significant lean muscle loss during weight loss. Burn Slim's gelatin component provides amino acids that support muscle protein synthesis during fat loss. Consumers combining Burn Slim with resistance training report preserved lean muscle mass

Weight Regain: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications are associated with rapid weight regain after discontinuation. Burn Slim is specifically formulated with weight regain prevention through the turmeric and piperine complex, which reduces the chronic inflammation that drives rebound weight gain

Side Effects: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications commonly cause nausea, gastrointestinal distress, and muscle loss. Burn Slim is reported as well-tolerated across 1,247 verified consumer feedback entries with minimal reported side effects Skin Quality: Pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications do not address loose skin during rapid weight loss - "Ozempic face" has become a widely discussed concern. Burn Slim's formulation includes gelatin-derived collagen peptides and the turmeric-piperine complex that support skin elasticity during fat loss

Burn Slim is not a pharmaceutical and is not intended to replace prescribed medications. The company recommends that consumers consult their healthcare provider before starting any supplement, particularly those currently taking prescription medications.

Burn Slim Safety Profile and Manufacturing Standards

Burn Slim has disclosed the following safety and manufacturing information in conjunction with this consumer safety alert:



Burn Slim is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States, adhering to strict manufacturing standards

Each batch of Burn Slim undergoes third-party testing for purity and potency

Burn Slim contains no artificial additives, stimulants, or GMOs

Burn Slim's four ingredients have established safety profiles supported by decades of peer-reviewed research

Burn Slim is formulated for long-term use as part of a balanced lifestyle alongside proper nutrition and physical activity

The vast majority of Burn Slim consumers report no serious side effects

Some Burn Slim consumers experience mild digestive adjustment during the first few days, which typically resolves as the body adapts to the formula

Reduced appetite is the Burn Slim formula working as intended through GLP-1 stimulation, though some consumers are initially surprised by how significantly their appetite decreases

Burn Slim is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women without physician approval

Consumers taking prescription medications, especially blood thinners and diabetes medications, should consult their healthcare provider before using Burn Slim Burn Slim contains gelatin derived from animal sources and is not suitable for vegans

The company notes that more significant side effects reported by consumers who purchased from unauthorized retail platforms are likely caused by unlisted ingredients or contaminants found in tainted counterfeit products - not in the authentic Burn Slim formula.

Burn Slim Ordering Information and 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Burn Slim is available exclusively through the official website at to ensure product authenticity and guarantee eligibility for refunds.

Burn Slim Ordering Options:







1 Bottle of Burn Slim: $79 per bottle (30-day supply)

3 Bottles of Burn Slim: $69 per bottle, free shipping ($207 total, 90-day supply) 6 Bottles of Burn Slim: $49 per bottle, free shipping ($294 total, 180-day supply) most selected by consumers

Burn Slim's 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee:

The company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee exclusively for purchases made through the official website. Consumers who are not satisfied with their authentic Burn Slim purchase may request a full refund within 60 days by contacting customer support through This guarantee does not apply to tainted or counterfeit Burn Slim products purchased from unauthorized retail platforms or third-party marketplaces.

How to Order Authentic Burn Slim Safely:







Visit the Text>official Burn Slim website at

Select the Burn Slim package that best fits your needs (1, 3, or 6 bottles)

Enter your shipping and payment information in the secure, encrypted checkout

Confirm your Burn Slim order you will receive an email with tracking details

When the product arrives, start taking two Burn Slim capsules daily as directed For questions or refunds, contact Burn Slim customer support via the official channels

The company strongly advises consumers not to order Burn Slim from unauthorized retail platforms, third-party marketplaces, or reseller websites. Products sold through these channels may be tainted, counterfeit, and will not qualify for the 60-day money-back guarantee.

About Burn Slim

Burn Slim is a dietary supplement formulated to naturally stimulate GLP-1 and GIP hormone production through a four-ingredient formula: Pure Gelatin, Japanese Green Tea Extract, Burnt Berberine, and Turmeric with Piperine. Burn Slim targets the same hormonal pathways as prescription GLP-1 medications through natural oral supplementation. Burn Slim is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States and is available exclusively through the official website.

Who Should Try Burn Slim? Who Should Avoid Burn Slim?

Burn Slim is designed for adults pursuing structured weight management goals alongside balanced nutrition and physical activity.

Burn Slim Is Recommended For:



Adults seeking a natural, pharmaceutical-free approach to weight management

Consumers who want GLP-1 and GIP hormone support without prescription injections

Anyone struggling with appetite control, metabolic slowdown, or weight regain

Individuals who want to preserve lean muscle mass and skin quality during fat loss People looking for an affordable alternative to $1,000+/month pharmaceutical GLP-1 medications

Burn Slim Is NOT Recommended For:



Anyone expecting overnight miracles - the formula works gradually over 4 to 8 weeks

Vegans - the supplement contains gelatin derived from animal sources

Anyone purchasing from Amazon or unauthorized sellers - only the official website delivers the real formula

Individuals with serious medical conditions who have not consulted their healthcare provider Pregnant or breastfeeding women without physician approval

Burn Slim Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Burn Slim?

Burn Slim is a dietary supplement formulated to naturally stimulate GLP-1 and GIP hormone production through a four-ingredient formula: Pure Gelatin, Japanese Green Tea Extract, Burnt Berberine, and Turmeric with Piperine. It targets the same hormonal pathways as prescription GLP-1 medications but through natural oral supplementation.

How does Burn Slim work?

The supplement works through four complementary pathways. Gelatin stimulates GLP-1 and GIP production. Green tea extract amplifies GLP-1 receptor sensitivity. Berberine activates AMPK to support metabolic rate. Turmeric and piperine reduce inflammation to prevent weight regain.

Is Burn Slim a scam?

No. Burn Slim is a legitimate dietary supplement manufactured in a GMP-certified facility in the United States, backed by 1,247 verified customer reviews and 15 peer-reviewed citations. However, tainted products sold on Amazon and unauthorized websites ARE counterfeit - these do not contain the authentic formula. Text>Always purchase from the official website at

How quickly will I see results with Burn Slim?

Most users report appetite suppression within 5 to 7 days. Measurable fat loss is typically reported within 4 to 8 weeks. Individual results vary based on diet, exercise, genetics, and lifestyle factors.

What are Burn Slim side effects?

The supplement is well-tolerated with minimal reported side effects. Some users experience mild digestive adjustment during the first few days. It is stimulant-free, so users do not experience jitters, crashes, or dependency.

Can I take Burn Slim with my medications?

The ingredients are generally safe, but consult your doctor before combining with prescription medications, especially blood thinners and diabetes medications.

Where can I buy Burn Slim?

Only on the official website at to avoid counterfeit products and access the 60-day guarantee.

Is my purchase secure?

All orders are protected by industry-standard encryption. Customer data is never shared with third parties.

What if Burn Slim doesn't work for me?

You're covered by the 60-day risk-free guarantee. Contact customer support for a full refund.

How do I get started with Burn Slim?

Click any order link in this article or Text>visit and choose your package today.

Media Contact

Company: BurnSlim

Website: Text>

Phone: +1-323-286-0276

Address: 285 Northeast Ave Tallmadge OH 44278

Important Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: The content shared in this announcement about Burn Slim is provided for general informational and educational use only. It is not intended to serve as medical advice, a diagnosis, or a substitute for treatment from a healthcare professional. The claims made about Burn Slim have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Before starting any new supplement, making significant dietary changes, or beginning an exercise routine - especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a known medical condition, or are taking prescribed medications - it is essential to consult a qualified healthcare provider. Results can differ from person to person based on factors like genetics, lifestyle, and existing health. Neither the authors nor the publisher accept responsibility for any errors, omissions, or subsequent changes to this information.

Affiliate Disclosure: Some links in this announcement may take you to the official Burn Slim website. If you choose to make a purchase through these links, the publisher may receive a commission at no extra cost to you. These commissions help support the maintenance and ongoing research efforts of this publication. Any affiliate relationship does not affect the integrity or accuracy of the content provided.

Accuracy Notice: This announcement has been prepared with the intention of providing accurate and up-to-date information as of its publication date. However, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed, and details may change over time. The authors, publishers, and all related parties disclaim any liability for how this information is used or interpreted. Always seek the advice of a healthcare professional before making any decision concerning your health or wellness.

Endorsement Disclaimer: Any statements or individual experiences presented in this announcement represent the views of those individuals, not official endorsements by the publisher or any associated organizations. Readers are encouraged to perform their own research and consult with healthcare professionals before deciding on supplements or other health solutions.

