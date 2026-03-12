Blockchain Projects Decline 75% As Developers Shift To A.I.

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / The number of blockchain projects being undertaken has declined 75% over the past year as developers shift their focus to artificial intelligence (A.I.).

Specifically, weekly crypto code commits have dropped 75% since early 2025 and the number of active developers has fallen 56% as A.I. ascends and detracts from digital assets.

A.I. projects related to large language models and tools like Jupyter Notebooks and Dockerfiles have seen rapid growth and attracted millions of contributors in recent months.

Data from analytics platform Artemis shows that blockchain ecosystems are losing developers at a rapid rate while A.I. projects dominate growth on GitHub, the world's largest platform for collaborating on software code.

Weekly crypto commits on GitHub have fallen from about 850,000 to 210,000 in the past year, while active developers have declined to 4,600.

At the same time, GitHub now hosts more than 4.3 million A.I.-related projects, up 178% in the past 12 months.

The numbers show that developers are reallocating time toward A.I. infrastructure rather than blockchain.

The alarming shift comes as a growing number of cryptocurrency miners pivot towards A.I. data centres, including Hut 8 (NASDAQ: $HUT) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: $RIOT).