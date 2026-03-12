Bonk.Fun Suffers Major Hack That Puts User Funds At Risk

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / Bonk, a community-driven Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) token issuance platform, has suffered a major hack that is putting user funds at risk.

Developers of Bonk are warning users to avoid its website after hackers hijacked a team account and installed a cryptocurrency drainer on the domain.

The operator of Bonk, known only as "Tom," said the hack was detected quickly but that losses are not yet known.

"We're doing everything in our power to fix the situation," wrote Tom on social media, adding that he is prioritizing users who have trusted the platform for the past eight months.

The breach on Bonk underscores the vulnerabilities in cryptocurrency frontends as the ecosystems grow bigger.

The attack on Bonk is believed to be a phishing attack, which tricks users into signing malicious prompts on hijacked domains.

In 2025, phishing attacks on crypto platforms hit a record high and cost the industry $17 billion U.S., a 1,400% increase as the schemes grow more sophisticated in nature.

Damage to Bonk might be minimal. Tom said that past connections to Bonk remain safe, as do trades executed through third-party terminals.

The Bonk token is currently trading at $0.055992 U.S.