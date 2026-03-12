Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Thursday, March 12, 2026
Gonzaguinha would have turned 80 this year. The son of Luiz Gonzaga and a songwriter who carved his own path - political, romantic, existential - left behind one of the most beloved catalogues in Brazilian popular music before his death in a car accident in 1991 at the age of 45. Tonight, Sol Pellegrini brings his songs back to the Blue Note Rio stage: "O que é, o que é?," "Começaria tudo outra vez," "Sangrando," "Explode coração," "Grito de alerta" and a repertoire that spans two decades of studio albums. Pellegrini is a vocalist rooted in the MPB tradition - the tribute format allows her to reinterpret Gonzaguinha through her own lens while honouring the arrangements that defined his studio recordings. This is the first of tonight's two Blue Note sessions. The calçadão and piano bar open from 5 pm Tuesday through Friday - free entry, no ticket required. Salão doors at 7 pm with ticket. Show at 8 pm. Tickets via Eventim. The Blue Note Rio sits on Avenida Atlântica, 1910, in Copacabana - on the boardwalk, at the foot of the beach. The Mês das Mulheres programme features 28 female artists across 30-plus shows through March 29. The Blue Note Rio earned the Selo Igual from the Women's Music Event for its commitment to gender equity. UBC members receive 50% off throughout March.Thu 8:00 pm Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Tickets via Eventim 2Blue Note Rio - Taís Feijão · As Brasilidades MPB · Soul · Duo
The second session at the Blue Note Rio tonight belongs to Taís Feijão. "As Brasilidades de Taís Feijão" is an intimate duo show - voice and percussion - that traces her artistic trajectory through a programme mixing original compositions and reinterpretations of songs that shaped her formation and shaped generations. Alongside percussionist Gabriel Barreto, who has accompanied her for years, Feijão builds a show around the diversity of Brazilian music - samba, bossa, MPB, soul - in a format that strips the arrangements to their core and puts the voice at the centre. Tonight's special guest is Natascha Falcão, a vocalist in her own right within the Blue Note's Mês das Mulheres cast. The duo format rewards the Blue Note's intimate salão - fewer instruments means more space for dynamics, breath and interaction with the room. This is the late session: 10:30 pm. Tickets via Eventim. Tomorrow (Friday): Lara Estelita debuts "Jeito Lindo," a new show preceded by over one million streams on platforms. Saturday: Betta with a visceral Alanis Morissette tribute.Thu 10:30 pm · Guest: Natascha Falcão Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Tickets via Eventim 3Bip Bip - Thursday Samba Roda Samba · Free · Copacabana
Thursday is samba night at the Bip Bip - the weekly rotation that has kept this tiny bar on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, 50, alive since 1968: Tuesday choro, Wednesday bossa nova, Thursday and Sunday samba. The samba roda draws a slightly different crowd from the bossa nova evening: more rhythmic, more percussive, with a repertoire that pulls from the partido-alto and samba de terreiro traditions. The format remains the same - musicians unplugged on the pavement, audience listening in respectful silence, cold beer from the fridge, honour-system payment on departure. The roda begins from 8 pm and runs as long as the musicians hold. Five minutes on foot from the Blue Note Rio - the two venues pair naturally. Walk to the Bip Bip before the Sol Pellegrini set, between sessions, or after the Taís Feijão late show. With 65% rain probability tonight, the doorway provides some cover, but carry an umbrella. No cover charge.Thu from 8:00 pm R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana Free · Self-service bar 4Rio Scenarium - Thursday Night · Rua do Lavradio Samba · Gafieira · Lapa
Thursday is the Rio Scenarium's second night of the week - and a step up from Wednesday. The crowd is larger, the double set format on the main Palco Scenarium runs longer, and the DJ set on the Palco Dolores mezzanine kicks off earlier and louder. The three-floor casarão on Rua do Lavradio, 20, in Lapa holds its ten thousand curated antiques in place - grandfather clocks, taxidermied animals, vintage bicycles, gas lamps - while the music moves through samba, MPB, choro and gafieira across the evening. The Rua do Lavradio antiques corridor is a natural extension of the evening walk. Thursday cover is typically R$30–40. Doors from 7 pm, kitchen running full Brazilian fare alongside chope and caipirinhas. The Scenarium stays open until 1 am on Thursdays. Metro Carioca or Cinelândia, ten minutes on foot.Thu 7:00 pm–1:00 am R. do Lavradio, 20 – Lapa Cover ~R$30–40 · Kitchen · Chope 5Carioca da Gema - Thursday Double Bill Samba · MPB · Lapa
Thursday at the Carioca da Gema steps up from the single-set midweek format to the double-bill structure that runs Thursday through Saturday. The house on Avenida Mem de Sá, 79, has been presenting live samba and MPB since 2000 in a restored two-storey colonial building on the avenue that defines the Lapa musical corridor. Thursday doors open at 18h with the Happy Hour - dose dupla de caipirinha de limão, cerveja Original at R$12.99, 50% off selected petiscos. From 19h30 to 20h30, a free opening set previews the energy of the main programme. The double bill begins from 20h30 - check @barcariocadagema for tonight's specific artists. The Carioca da Gema launched its Happy Hour programme for the 2026 season, adding an accessible early-evening entry point to the Lapa circuit. Reserve through the Fever app for a table, walk-ins seated from 18h. Three-minute walk from the Beco do Rato along Rua Joaquim Silva. Five minutes from Rio Scenarium via Rua do Lavradio. Metro Cinelândia, ten minutes on foot.Thu doors 6:00 pm · Happy hour · Show 8:30 pm Av. Mem de Sá, 79 – Lapa Cover applies · Happy hour deals 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 5:00 pm - Blue Note Rio calçadão for happy hour Start on the Copacabana boardwalk. The Blue Note's beachfront calçadão and piano bar open from 5 pm - free entry, no ticket required. Settle in with a drink while the drizzle drifts off the Atlantic. Av. Atlântica, 1910. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note Rio for Sol Pellegrini Salão access from 7 pm with ticket. The Gonzaguinha tribute starts at 8 pm and runs approximately ninety minutes. Book via Eventim. 3 9:30 pm - Bip Bip for Thursday samba on the pavement Between sessions: walk five minutes to the Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50). The Thursday samba roda will be in full swing - partido-alto, samba de terreiro, unplugged on the pavement. No cover. Return to the Blue Note for the 10:30 pm Taís Feijão session, or stay at the Bip Bip through the evening. 4 Midnight - Ride-hail to Lapa for the late circuit After the Taís Feijão set ends around midnight: ride-hail from Copacabana to Lapa, twenty minutes. The Rio Scenarium stays open until 1 am. The Carioca da Gema double bill runs through close to midnight. The Beco do Rato courtyard keeps going. Nova Capela on Av. Mem de Sá, 96, keeps the kitchen open late - cabrito assado, marble tables, 123 years of history. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Thursday after 10 pm is when the night properly divides. In Copacabana, the Blue Note Rio has the Taís Feijão late session from 22h30 - the marquee performance of the evening. The Bip Bip samba roda may still be going on the pavement, though Thursday rodas typically wind down by 11 pm. The boardwalk kiosks along Av. Atlântica remain the no-cover constant - open late under awnings if the drizzle continues. In Lapa, Thursday is the night when the neighbourhood reaches its first real peak of the week. The Rio Scenarium runs the second set and DJ set until 1 am, the Carioca da Gema double bill keeps the colonial room active through midnight, and the Beco do Rato courtyard holds its samba as long as the crowd stays. Nova Capela on Av. Mem de Sá, 96, keeps the kitchen open late - cabrito assado and cold chope. Fundição Progresso - check @fundicaoprogresso for tonight; the Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes holds a weekly Thursday roda at the venue. The MAM Rio closes at 6 pm but is open Wednesday through Sunday - the Carmen Portinho retrospective closes Saturday March 15. Three visit days remain. 06 Plan B More tonight › Copacabana boardwalk kiosks - Av. Atlântica, from Posto 2 to Posto 6. Open late, no cover, cold beer under awnings. A 65% rain chance tonight means the kiosk canopies earn their keep. Five minutes from both the Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip - the natural wind-down between sessions. › Beco do Rato - Courtyard samba · No cover - R. Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa. Open seven days. The courtyard stays active with live samba from the evening. Three minutes from the Carioca da Gema, five from Rio Scenarium. With 65% rain tonight, the covered terrace and indoor salão are the safer bets. Cash, card, PIX. Metro Cinelândia. › MAM Rio - Carmen Portinho retrospective · Last 3 days - Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Aterro do Flamengo. The retrospective closes Saturday March 15. Open Wednesday through Sunday 10h–18h. Free admission. Daniel Buren "Voile/Toile" - eleven Optimist sails in the foyer - through April 12. Tonight and Friday are the final visit days before the Portinho exhibition closes for good on Saturday. › Nova Capela - Late-Night Kitchen - Av. Mem de Sá, 96, Lapa. The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca stays open late on weeknights. Cabrito assado, marble tables, tiled floors. Three minutes from the Carioca da Gema, five from Rio Scenarium. Metro Cinelândia. › Audio Rebel - R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo. The independent music hub since 2005. Rock, jazz, rap, experimental - ninety-seat capacity, air-conditioned, strong sound. Check @audiorebel for tonight's listing. Metro Botafogo. › Rua Dias Ferreira bar crawl - Leblon. The strip picks up on Thursday evenings. Jobi (No. 44) for cold Brahma and the long-standing boteco atmosphere, Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7) for pastéis. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). › Tomorrow: Lara Estelita at Blue Note Rio - Friday, March 13. Lara Estelita debuts "Jeito Lindo," a new show preceded by more than one million streams on platforms. Saturday: Betta performs a visceral Alanis Morissette tribute. The Lapa corridor runs its busiest nights Friday and Saturday. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for all central venues. MetrôRio runs its full weekday schedule on Thursdays until midnight. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo). Key stations: Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana (Blue Note Rio, Bip Bip). Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa (Rio Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato, Nova Capela). Botafogo for Audio Rebel. Antero de Quental (Line 4) for Leblon. Weather: Overcast tonight - around 25°C with intermittent drizzle. A 65% chance of rain through the evening. Carry an umbrella, particularly for the Bip Bip pavement roda and the walk between Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip. The Blue Note salão, Rio Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Nova Capela, and Beco do Rato indoor salão are all sheltered. Friday eases to 26°C with 60% rain. The weekend opens up: 27°C Saturday with only 20% rain - the best conditions since last week. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Thursday surge is light to moderate - slightly above Wednesday but below weekend levels. Copacabana to Lapa is twenty minutes. Copacabana to Botafogo is ten minutes. Safety: Copacabana beachfront between the Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip is well-lit and patrolled. Lapa on Thursday nights is busier than Wednesday - the double-bill format at the Carioca da Gema and the stronger crowd at Rio Scenarium draw steady foot traffic to the surrounding blocks - but standard awareness applies: keep valuables minimal, avoid side streets after dark, and use ride-hailing for the return home. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Gonzaguinha 80 · Samba · Boardwalk Blue Note Rio: Sol Pellegrini Tributo Gonzaguinha at 8 pm, Taís Feijão at 10:30 pm (Av. Atlântica, 1910). Bip Bip: Thursday samba roda from 8 pm (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 - free). Boardwalk kiosks open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Lapa Double bills · Kitchen · Thursday circuit Rio Scenarium (R. do Lavradio, 20): three floors, samba from ~7 pm, open until 1 am. Carioca da Gema (Av. Mem de Sá, 79): Happy hour from 18h, double bill from 20h30. Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): courtyard samba, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen open late. Metro Cinelândia. Botafogo Audio Rebel · Independent music Audio Rebel (R. Visconde de Silva, 55): check @audiorebel for tonight. Rock, jazz, rap, experimental - ninety-seat capacity, strong sound. Metro Botafogo. Leblon Bar crawl · Thursday pickup Rua Dias Ferreira picks up on Thursday evenings: Jobi (No. 44) for cold Brahma, Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7) for pastéis. Busier than Wednesday, still more relaxed than the weekend. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Sol Pellegrini Tributo Gonzaguinha at Blue Note Rio · 8 pm · Copacabana. Taís Feijão + Natascha Falcão · 10:30 pm · Blue Note Rio. Bip Bip Thursday samba roda · Copacabana · Free. Rio Scenarium · Rua do Lavradio · Lapa. Carioca da Gema · Thursday double bill · Lapa. Tomorrow: Lara Estelita "Jeito Lindo" at Blue Note Rio · Fri March 13. Weekend: Betta Alanis Morissette tribute Sat March 14.
