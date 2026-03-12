São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, March 12, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · Nightlife Desk Indiana Nomma brings the official Mercedes Sosa tribute to Blue Note SP · Tali channels Fat Family at 10:30 pm · Montarroyos continues with João Camarero at Casa de Francisca 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Thursday night in São Paulo marks the point where the week turns - the double-bill format returns to the key venues, the late sessions stretch past midnight, and the city's musical depth becomes harder to fit into a single evening. Theopens withat 8 pm - a vocalist recognised by the heirs ofas the official interpreter of the Argentine icon's work worldwide. Nomma's biography reads like a Latin American novel: born in Honduras, raised across Mexico, Portugal, Nicaragua and East Germany before arriving in Brazil at age eleven, daughter of a political exile who shared a prison cell with Paulo Freire. Tonight she brings "Tributo Oficial a Mercedes Sosa - A Voz dos Sem Voz" to the Blue Note stage. At 10:30 pm,- daughter of the late Deise Cipriano of- performs soul and R&B rooted in Jill Scott, Alicia Keys and the classics that made Fat Family a household name. Both via Eventim. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. At the, thecontinues' "Estudando Ary Barroso" laboratory - tonight's guest is guitarist. Inpresents "Pode ser outra beleza" - solo voice and violão. In the- one of Brazil's foremost instrumental rock groups. Theopens free from 18h30 with. In, thepresents- funk - from 21h30. Inopens at 22h for Thursday samba. Drizzle continues - around 21°C, 65% chance of rain. Mercedes Sosa · Tributo · Mês da Mulher Blue Note SP - Indiana Nomma · Mercedes Sosa Tribute → Consolação · Av. Paulista, 2073 · 8 pm · Eventim MPB · Ary Barroso · João Camarero Casa de Francisca - Montarroyos · Estudando Ary Barroso → Sé · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 · Salão 9:30 pm · Largo free 6:30 pm Funk · Groove · Moema Bourbon Street - Let's Groove Tribute → Moema · R. dos Chanés, 127 · Doors 7:30 pm · Show 9:30 pm · R$75 Samba · Thursday roda · Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó - Thursday Samba → Pinheiros · R. Horácio Lane, 21 · From 10 pm · Cover ~R$20 02 Top Picks Tonight Fast scan 1 Blue Note SP - Indiana Nomma · Tributo Oficial a Mercedes Sosa 8:00 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação · Tickets via Eventim · Official tribute recognised by Sosa's heirs 2 Blue Note SP - Tali · Soul & R&B · Fat Family legacy 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação · Tickets via Eventim · Mês da Mulher 3 Casa de Francisca - Montarroyos · Estudando Ary Barroso · with João Camarero Salão 9:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Night 2 of open rehearsal · Largo free from 6:30 pm 4 Bourbon Street - Let's Groove Tribute · Funk Doors 7:30 pm · Show 9:30 pm · R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema · R$75 first lot via Sympla 5 Ó do Borogodó - Thursday Samba · Pinheiros From 10:00 pm · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Cover ~R$20 · Live samba until 3 am 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note SP - Indiana Nomma · Mercedes Sosa Tribute MPB · Mercedes Sosa

Indiana Nomma is one of the most remarkable voices in Brazilian music - and one of the least known. Born in Honduras to a Brazilian political exile and his partner, raised across five countries before arriving in Brazil at age eleven, Nomma was recognised by the heirs of Mercedes Sosa as the official interpreter of the Argentine folk icon's work worldwide. That designation - the equivalent, as one journalist put it, of being named the authorised voice of Elis Regina - gives tonight's show a weight that goes beyond tribute. "Tributo Oficial a Mercedes Sosa - A Voz dos Sem Voz, Volume II" brings Sosa's repertoire to the Blue Note stage: "Gracias a la vida," "Todo cambia," "Alfonsina y el mar" and the songs that made Sosa one of the most important voices of the twentieth century. Nomma performs with violinist André Pinto Siqueira and a small ensemble. Her voice carries the depth of Sosa's original while grounding the material in Brazilian inflection. This is the early session at 8 pm. The calçadão and piano bar open from 5 pm with free entry. Tickets via Eventim. Porto Bank cardholders receive 30% off tickets and 15% off consumption.

Thu 8:00 pm Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação Tickets via Eventim 2Blue Note SP - Tali · Soul & R&B Soul · R&B · Fat Family

The late session at the Blue Note SP belongs to Tali - daughter of Deise Cipriano, the late vocalist of Fat Family, the group that brought family harmony and soul music into Brazilian mainstream consciousness in the 1990s and 2000s. Tali carries the genetic inheritance - vocal power, stage presence, emotional directness - but constructs her own trajectory. Tonight's set presents original compositions alongside reinterpretations of Jill Scott and Alicia Keys, with the Fat Family catalogue woven through as tribute and foundation. The soul and R&B repertoire is presented in an intimate format designed for the Blue Note's 800-square-metre salão - voice at close range, with the Paulista skyline visible through the windows. This is part of the Mês da Mulher programme. Show at 10:30 pm. Tickets via Eventim. Tomorrow (Friday): the Blue Note week continues with double sessions at 20h and 22h30 - check Eventim for the Friday lineup. Saturday: "O Som Delas" - Big Band Brasil Jazz Sinfônica at 20h and 22h30.

Thu 10:30 pm Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação Tickets via Eventim 3Casa de Francisca - Montarroyos · João Camarero MPB · Ary Barroso

Night two of Ayrton Montarroyos' "Estudando Ary Barroso" laboratory at the Casa de Francisca. Last night's guest was Mônica Salmaso; tonight it is João Camarero - a guitarist of the younger generation whose technique and compositional voice have drawn comparison to Yamandu Costa and Raphael Rabello. The format remains the same: Montarroyos with Cello Cascino on violão, Ariane Rodrigues on flautas, and Arquétipo Rafa on percussion, testing arrangements for the Ary Barroso album in front of an audience. The open-rehearsal structure rewards close listening - the songs are being built, not performed. In Sala B at 21h30, Rodrigo Campos presents "Pode ser outra beleza" - solo voice, violão and occasional percussion, drawing from samba de terreiro philosophy. Campos' samba-as-lament approach gives the Sala B an intimacy that contrasts with the Salão's laboratory energy. In the Porão at 21h30, Hurtmold - one of Brazil's most respected instrumental rock groups, with collaborations spanning Naná Vasconcelos, Pharoah Sanders and Bill Dixon - performs material from across their discography. The Largo opens free from 18h30 with DJ Discolada, spinning reggae, jazz, soul and forró on vinyl. Salão opens 20h. Metro Sé (Line 1).

Salão Thu 9:30 pm · Largo free 6:30 pm R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé 4 stages · Metro Sé 4Bourbon Street - Let's Groove Tribute Funk · Groove · Moema

Thursday at the Bourbon Street shifts from Wednesday's blues focus to funk and groove. Let's Groove Tribute brings the dancefloor hits of American funk and soul to the Moema stage - Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Kool & The Gang, Michael Jackson, and the catalogue that defined the groove era. The Bourbon Street's converted-theatre room seats around 500 and the sound system is consistently ranked among the best in São Paulo. The New Orleans-inspired kitchen runs full service - ceviche, ribs, burgers - alongside cold chope and cocktails. Doors at 19h30, show at 21h30. Couvert artístico R$75 first lot via Sympla. Thursday nights at the Bourbon Street tend to draw a more danceable crowd than the midweek blues sessions - arrive before 21h for a good table position. Friday: Lino Krizz (soul) at 22h. Saturday: Blues Beatles at 22h. Metro Eucaliptos (Line 5-Lilac), fifteen minutes on foot.

Thu doors 7:30 pm · Show 9:30 pm R. dos Chanés, 127 – Moema R$75 via Sympla · Kitchen 5Ó do Borogodó - Thursday Samba Samba · Pinheiros

Thursday at the Ó do Borogodó matches Wednesday's energy and extends it - the crowd is slightly larger, the musicians more warmed in, and the house on Rua Horácio Lane, 21, in Pinheiros fills with the same samba de raiz commitment that has defined its weekly rotation since 2001. Thursday hours run from 22h to 3h, with live samba from around midnight. The repertoire centres on partido-alto, samba de terreiro and choro standards. The cover charge is typically R$20. The room is compact - exposed brick, a small scattering of tables, a sound that fills every corner. Cold beer, caipirinhas, and boteco food - caldo de feijão, sardine sandwich, carne-seca with abóbora. Thursday is the last night before the weekend ramp-up: Friday brings a rotating guest artist, Saturday is the biggest night with feijoada in the afternoon and samba through 3 am. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow), ten minutes on foot.

Thu 10:00 pm–3:00 am R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Cover ~R$20 · Cash, card 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:30 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo for DJ Discolada The evening anchor. The Largo opens free from 18h30 with DJ Discolada spinning reggae, jazz, soul and forró on vinyl. Settle in with a drink on the calçadão facing the Largo da Misericórdia. R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22. Metro Sé. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP for Indiana Nomma Metro from Sé to Consolação (Line 1-Blue, four stops, ten minutes). The Mercedes Sosa tribute starts at 8 pm. Doors at 7 pm. Tickets via Eventim. Av. Paulista, 2073. 3 10:30 pm - Blue Note SP for Tali Stay for the late session. Tali takes the stage at 22h30 with soul, R&B and Fat Family classics. Or, if the Casa de Francisca Salão calls - metro back to Sé for Montarroyos + João Camarero at 21h30 (the Salão and Blue Note overlap; choose your anchor). 4 Midnight - Ó do Borogodó for late samba The late anchor. From Paulista to Pinheiros: ride-hail fifteen minutes or metro to Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow, one stop). The Ó do Borogodó's live samba is in full swing by midnight and runs until 3 am. Cover ~R$20. R. Horácio Lane, 21. In, theLet's Groove set runs until close - the dancefloor builds from the second set. 06 Plan B More tonight ›- Av. Auro Soares de Moura Andrade, 141, Barra Funda. Thursday is the weekly Moving session on the main floor. D-Edge opens Thursday through Saturday. Check @dedgesp for tonight's lineup and door time. Metro Barra Funda (Lines 3 + 7-Rubi). ›- Rua Augusta south of Paulista. Thursday picks up noticeably from Wednesday. Japanese Bar, SubAstor, Volt, and the rotating cast of cocktail bars. Five minutes from the Blue Note SP. Metro Consolação. ›- Av. São João, 677, República. Live samba and MPB from the evening. Open until 2 am. The esquina since 1948. Metro República (Lines 3 + 4). Twelve minutes from Casa de Francisca on foot or one metro stop. ›- R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé. One of Brazil's most respected instrumental rock groups - collaborations with Naná Vasconcelos, Pharoah Sanders, Bill Dixon, Roscoe Mitchell. Currently composing a new album and touring material from across their discography. Porão 21h30. Metro Sé. ›- Al. Barão de Piracicaba, 740, Campos Elíseos. Not tonight (Fridays 8 pm, Saturdays 8 pm, Sundays 5 pm through March 29). Tickets from R$50 via Sympla. ›- March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos. Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Deftones, Skrillex, Doechii, Kygo, Lewis Capaldi. Sideshows begin next week. Tickets via Ticketmaster. ›- Friday, March 13. The Grammy-nominated big band takes the Salão at 22h. At Bourbon Street: Lino Krizz (soul) at 22h. D-Edge: Freak Chic. The weekend ramp-up begins. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for all central venues. SP Metro runs its full weekday schedule on Thursdays until midnight. Line 1-Blue connects São Bento and Sé (Casa de Francisca) to Consolação (Blue Note SP) in four stops. Line 4-Yellow connects Paulista to Faria Lima (Pinheiros / Ó do Borogodó) in one stop. Line 5-Lilac to Eucaliptos for Bourbon Street in Moema. Line 3-Red to Barra Funda for D-Edge. Lines 3 + 4 serve República for Bar Brahma. Bilhete Único card accepted; NFC payments on newer turnstiles.Drizzle continues - around 21°C with intermittent rain. A 65% chance of rain through the evening. Carry an umbrella. All venues tonight are sheltered indoor spaces. Friday eases to 25°C with 55% rain. The weekend opens up: 27°C Saturday with only 20% rain - the best conditions of the week.99 and Uber operate normally. Thursday surge is light to moderate - slightly above Wednesday. Paulista to Pinheiros is fifteen minutes. Centro to Paulista is ten minutes. Moema (Bourbon Street) to Pinheiros (Ó do Borogodó) is twenty minutes. Barra Funda (D-Edge) to Pinheiros is fifteen minutes.São Paulo on Thursday nights is busier than the midweek. Paulista / Consolação
Blue Note SP (Av. Paulista, 2073): Indiana Nomma at 8 pm, Tali at 10:30 pm (Eventim). Baixo Augusta bars active Thursdays. Sesc Av. Paulista open until 21h. Metro Consolação, Paulista, or Trianon-MASP.

Centro / Sé
Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22): four stages - Salão (Montarroyos + Camarero), Sala B (Rodrigo Campos), Porão (Hurtmold), Largo free 18h30. Bar Brahma (Av. São João, 677): live samba, open until 2 am. Metro Sé or República.

Pinheiros / Vila Madalena
Ó do Borogodó (R. Horácio Lane, 21): Thursday samba from 22h, ~R$20. Vila Madalena bars busier on Thursday. D-Edge opens tonight (Moving). Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2), Faria Lima (Line 4), or Barra Funda (Line 3 for D-Edge).

Moema
Bourbon Street (R. dos Chanés, 127): Let's Groove Tribute from 21h30, doors 19h30, R$75 via Sympla. Kitchen open. Metro Eucaliptos (Line 5-Lilac), fifteen minutes on foot. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide

Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out.

Tonight: Indiana Nomma Mercedes Sosa tribute at Blue Note SP · 8 pm · Paulista. Tali · 10:30 pm · Blue Note SP. Casa de Francisca · Montarroyos + João Camarero · Salão · Sé. Hurtmold · Porão. Bourbon Street · Let's Groove Tribute · 9:30 pm · Moema. Ó do Borogodó · Samba · 10 pm · Pinheiros. D-Edge · Moving · Barra Funda.

Tomorrow: Banda Mantiqueira at Casa de Francisca · Fri March 13. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22. D-Edge · Moving · Barra Funda. Tomorrow: Banda Mantiqueira at Casa de Francisca · Fri March 13. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22.