Africa Intelligence Brief For Thursday, March 12, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 SA Minister Lamola warns SADC that food inflation and Gulf investment collapse are coming - tells council of ministers that fertiliser spike will drive food prices across Southern Africa; warns Gulf states may reassess African investments - International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola told the SADC council of ministers Thursday that the Iran war is "already sending shock waves through our societies, threatening supply chains and energy shocks"; he warned that spiking fertiliser costs will drive food prices higher and compromise food security across the region; critically, Lamola flagged that Gulf states - major investors in African infrastructure, critical minerals and energy - "may reassess overseas investment as their priorities shift towards internal defence and security"; he added: "We will not emerge unscathed. Our public finances are likely to come under even greater strain and it's our people who will bear the cost" 2 South Africa current account swings into surplus for first time in 2+ years - Q4 2025 surplus of 0.6% of GDP; but rising oil prices will render it temporary; mining production beats forecasts in January as PGMs shine - The SARB reported Thursday that the current account switched to a surplus of 0.6% of GDP in Q4 2025, the first surplus in over two years; Business Day warned that rising oil prices will quickly reverse the gain given SA's net fuel importer status; separately, mining production beat forecasts in January with PGMs, chromium and manganese driving output; manufacturing fell 0.7% y/y in January but rose 1.5% m/m, suggesting a weak base rather than collapse; Sibanye-Stillwater scrapped its mandatory retirement age to retain experienced workers; the rand remains under pressure near R16.80/$ 3 Nigeria finance ministry monitoring Iran war risks to economic stability - assessing impact on oil revenues, fuel prices and fiscal planning as Brent surges back above $100; IEA's record 400M-barrel reserve release fails to calm markets; Iraq halts oil terminals - Nigeria's finance ministry said Wednesday it is actively monitoring the Middle East conflict for risks to economic stability; Brent surged 8.7%+ back above $100 on Thursday after Iraq halted oil terminal operations following attacks on two tankers in Iraqi waters; the IEA's record 400 million barrel reserve release - the largest in the agency's 52-year history, with the US contributing 172 million barrels - failed to calm markets because the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and exports are at less than 10% of pre-war levels; ING warned "market highs are still ahead of us"; Nigeria's dual exposure - as an oil producer that benefits from high prices but as a consumer economy where pump prices have already surged 20%+ - makes it uniquely vulnerable to prolonged volatility 4 Libya PM Dbeibah reshuffles UN-backed government - says aim is to "improve performance"; Russian LNG carrier sinks in Libyan waters after explosions; oil revenues rising but governance remains fragmented - Libya's PM Abdulhamid Dbeibah announced Thursday that he has reshuffled the UN-backed Government of National Unity, citing the need to improve performance; separately, a Russian LNG carrier sank in the Mediterranean within Libya's search and rescue zone after a series of explosions and fire; Libya's oil revenues are surging with crude above $100 but the country remains split between rival administrations in Tripoli and Benghazi; the reshuffle comes as regional instability from the Iran war adds pressure on all North African energy producers 5 Ethiopian Securities Exchange prepares landmark bank listings - 45+ financial services prospectuses under review; Awash, Dashen and Bank of Abyssinia imminent; Africa's newest stock exchange opens to international investors - The Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) has over 45 financial services prospectuses under review, with listings from three of the country's most profitable banks - Awash, Dashen and Bank of Abyssinia - expected imminently; international investors can participate through licensed local brokers; the listings represent the most significant development on Africa's newest stock exchange since its launch and offer exposure to one of the continent's fastest-growing economies (7.1% GDP growth); Ethiopia's broader reform agenda - including exchange rate liberalisation and the opening of telecom and banking to private investors - is underpinning the capital markets push Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$100 ▲ +8.7% (back above $100) IEA 400M barrel release shrugged off; Iraq halts terminals; Hormuz still closed SA Rand (USD/ZAR) ~R16.80/$ ▼ under pressure Current account surplus positive but oil shock dominates; SARB March 26 SA 10Y Bond Yield ~8.90% ▲ elevated; highest since Oct 2025 90+ bps selloff since war began; rate hike probability rising for March 26 Gold ($/oz) ~$5,183 ▲ safe-haven bid persists Ghana's 12% royalty effective since Tuesday; SA mining output strong Nigeria PMS (gantry) ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/L - (Dangote cut Tuesday) Brent back above $100 pressures Dangote's 20% cost absorption buffer SA Current Account +0.6% of GDP (Q4) ▲ first surplus in 2+ years Temporary; rising oil will reverse as SA is net fuel importer Platinum ($/oz) ~$2,190 ▲ PGM output strong in Jan SA mining production beat forecasts; chromium and manganese also strong SARB Repo Rate 6.75% - (March 26 MPC next) Rate hike probability rising; Kganyago redrafting risk scenarios Cocoa ($/ton) ~$3,300 ▲ recovery continues Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire dominate supply; shipping disruption a risk

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL South Africa C/A +0.6% GDP; 10Y 8.90% Surplus temporary; mining strong; mfg weak; SARB March 26 live for hike Nigeria PMS ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/L Finance ministry monitoring; Brent $100 pressures Dangote buffer; dual exposure risk Libya Cabinet reshuffled Oil revenue surging but rival administrations; Russian LNG carrier sunk; governance fragmented Ethiopia ESX 45+ prospectuses Major bank listings imminent; 7.1% GDP growth; reform agenda deepening; June elections ahead Ghana Gold royalty 12% (active) Gold above $5,000; miners at maximum bracket; investment reaction being monitored SADC Region Lamola warning issued Food inflation, fertiliser costs, Gulf investment flight flagged as regional threats

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 12 (Thu) SA current account + mining + mfg data Surplus 0.6% GDP; mining strong; mfg −0.7% y/y; informs SARB March 26 Mar 12 (Thu) SADC council of ministers Lamola warns of food inflation and Gulf investment flight from Iran war Mar 19 ECB + BoJ rate decisions Global rate environment shapes African FX and bond markets Mar 26 SARB MPC decision Most consequential African monetary event; rate hike now live; 10Y at 8.90% Apr (1st Wed) SA fuel price adjustment Rand oil price implies major increase; comparable to Q3 2023 peak Jun 2026 Ethiopia general elections Abiy's Prosperity Party expected to win; opposition may boycott; ESX listings test reform credibility

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Iran War - African Economic Fallout Brent back above $100; IEA 400M barrel release fails; Hormuz closed; Iraq halts terminals; Lamola warns SADC of food inflation and Gulf investment flight; Nigeria monitoring fiscal risks; fertiliser costs rising; African net importers facing cost-of-living emergency ● Critical DRC - Eastern Conflict M23 holds Goma and Bukavu; US sanctions on 4 RDF commanders; coltan supply at risk; Washington's diplomatic bandwidth consumed; UN Security Council passed Iran resolution but DRC receives no comparable attention ● Tense Libya - Governance Fragmentation PM Dbeibah reshuffles cabinet; Russian LNG carrier sinks in Libyan waters; rival Benghazi administration; oil revenue surging but no unified governance to deploy it; North Africa's energy producers under regional pressure ● Watching Guinea - Political Crackdown 40 parties dissolved by Doumbouya; opposition leader Diallo calls for "direct resistance"; assets seized; world's largest bauxite reserves; mineral partners (China, Russia, UAE) silent; 18-month transition timeline in doubt Fast Take GEOPOLITICS Lamola's SADC warning is the most consequential African diplomatic statement on the Iran war yet. His point about Gulf investment is the one that matters most: if Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are spending on missiles instead of African infrastructure, the capital pipeline that funded ports, mines and energy projects dries up for years. MACRO South Africa's current account surplus is good news with an expiry date. The Q4 data predates the oil shock. Once $100+ Brent flows through the import bill, the surplus reverses - and the SARB's March 26 decision gets even harder. ENERGY The IEA's 400 million barrel release - the largest ever - failing to hold Brent below $100 tells you everything. The physical shortfall from a closed Hormuz exceeds 200 million barrels in 12 days. The release buys weeks, not months. Africa's net importers are running out of buffer. MARKETS Ethiopia's bank listings are the best structural news on the continent this week. In a region where capital markets are shallow and investor access is limited, opening three major banks to international buyers on a new exchange is a genuine market-deepening event. POLITICS Libya's cabinet reshuffle is governance theatre in a country with two rival administrations. But with oil above $100, Libya's revenue is surging - and who controls that money is the question that has fuelled every Libyan political crisis since 2014. Developments to Watch 1- the US will contribute 172 million barrels over 120 days; Germany, Austria and Japan also releasing; but ING says "market highs are still ahead of us" as the release covers only ~20 days of lost Hormuz flow. 2- released Thursday; but rose 1.5% m/m from December's −1.3%; mining production beat forecasts with PGMs, chromium and manganese bolstering January's figures. 3- move keeps experienced workers including chairman Vincent Maphai (73) in key roles; signals labour market tightening in specialist mining sectors. 4- the exit from East Africa's largest media house marks the end of one of the continent's longest-standing institutional investments; signals shifting priorities in development capital. 5- the SIWG shifts from aid to private-sector-led investment, targeting Africa 's $68–108 billion annual infrastructure gap; reflects broader US pivot toward commercial engagement. 6- a series of explosions and fire destroyed the vessel in Libya's search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean; adds to global energy supply concerns amid the Strait of Hormuz closure. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- SA International Relations Minister delivered the most significant African diplomatic warning on the Iran war's economic consequences; his Gulf investment point could reshape how African governments plan for FDI in 2026.- IEA Executive Director authorised the largest reserve release in history (400M barrels) but acknowledged "the most important thing is the resumption of transit through the Strait of Hormuz" - admitting the release is a bridge, not a solution.- Libya's PM reshuffled his cabinet as oil revenue surges; the move signals internal political management at a moment when every Libyan barrel is worth more than at any point since 2022.- US Energy Secretary confirmed 172 million barrels from the SPR as America's contribution to the IEA release; delivery begins next week over 120 days; Trump reversed his opposition to SPR draws after Brent hit $100.- ESX leadership overseeing the most significant capital markets development in East Africa this year; the bank listings will test whether Ethiopia's reform narrative can attract meaningful international portfolio flows. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- Kganyago redrafting risk scenarios; current account surplus positive but temporary; 10Y at 8.90%; rate hike probability rising; manufacturing weak, mining strong - mixed signals complicate decision. 2- finance ministry actively assessing war impact; Dangote's ₦1,075 (~$0.67)/L price under pressure with Brent above $100; crude supply gap (5 of 13 vessels needed) remains unresolved. 3- regulatory framework being tested with 45+ prospectuses; international investor access through licensed local brokers; June elections add political dimension to reform timeline. 4- 12% rate active since Tuesday; investment reaction from major miners (Newmont, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti) being watched; exploration budget decisions expected within months. CalendarBottom Line

Lamola's SADC warning is the story. His point about Gulf investment is the one that will resonate longest: if Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar pivot from African infrastructure to missile defence, the capital pipeline that funded ports, mines and energy projects across the continent dries up. This is not a market fluctuation - it is a potential structural shift in Africa's largest source of non-Chinese FDI.

South Africa's current account surplus is a backward-looking positive in a forward-looking crisis. The Q4 data predates the oil shock. Once $100+ Brent flows through the import bill, the surplus reverses - and every positive signal from mining production is offset by the energy cost of running those mines. The SARB's March 26 decision just got marginally easier to frame as a hawkish hold, but no easier to execute.

The IEA's 400 million barrel release failing to hold Brent below $100 is the week's most important global signal for Africa. If the largest coordinated reserve draw in history cannot offset a closed Strait of Hormuz, then Africa's net importers - Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania - face a cost-of-living emergency that no domestic policy can solve. Fertiliser costs feed directly into food prices, and Lamola is right that "our people will bear the cost."

Nigeria's dual exposure is unique and dangerous. High oil prices fill the treasury but empty consumers' wallets. The finance ministry's monitoring statement is diplomatic language for "we don't know how long Dangote can absorb the difference." At ₦1,075 (~$0.67) with Brent at $100, the refinery's 20% cost absorption is already under strain. Another sustained leg higher and prices rise again.

Ethiopia's bank listings are the best structural news on the continent. In a week dominated by oil shocks and war fallout, three major banks preparing to list on Africa's newest exchange is a reminder that the continent's long-term growth story - 7.1% GDP, 120 million people, financial sector opening - continues beneath the geopolitical noise. The question is whether international investors can look past the noise to see the signal.