Argentina Nuclear Industry Courts U.S. Investment At New York Summit
Key Points
- Argentina pitched its nuclear sector to more than 50 U.S. companies during Argentina Week 2026 in New York, showcasing SMR technology, uranium supply chains, and radioisotope production as investment opportunities.
- The presentation follows the 19th U.S.-Argentina Joint Standing Committee on Nuclear Energy Cooperation held in Washington in late February, where both sides reaffirmed commitment to small modular reactors and the FIRST program.
- The bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement expires in 2027 and renewal talks are underway - part of a broader U.S. strategy to counter Chinese influence across Latin America's critical energy infrastructure.
Argentina Nuclear Industry Opens the Door to U.S. Capital
Argentina Nuclear Industry Opens the Door to U.S. Capital

The Argentina nuclear industry made a bold play for American investment this week, presenting partnership opportunities to more than 50 U.S. companies at the Argentine Consulate General in New York. The session, titled "Argentina's Nuclear Sector: A New Stage of Development and Global Projection," was held during Argentina Week 2026 from Monday through Wednesday. Federico Ramos, the country's secretary for nuclear affairs, told attendees that the global nuclear renaissance is no longer a forecast - it is happening now, with roughly 65 reactors under construction worldwide and rising demand for uranium, nuclear fuel services, and medical radioisotopes.
Argentina 's nuclear credentials run deep. The country has operated nuclear power plants for over five decades and currently runs three reactors - Atucha I, Atucha II, and Embalse - which together supply around 5% of national electricity. Its state agencies have designed and exported research reactors to multiple countries, a capability few nations in the Global South can match. The centerpiece of the New York pitch was the CAREM small modular reactor, the first power reactor fully designed and engineered in Argentina. While the prototype has faced construction delays and budget constraints under President Milei 's austerity program, officials presented it as proof of the country's advanced nuclear
Washington Deepens the Nuclear Partnership
The New York pitch did not happen in isolation. It follows the 19th meeting of the U.S.-Argentina Joint Standing Committee on Nuclear Energy Cooperation, held in Washington from February 25 to 27. Both delegations - spanning the State Department, Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration, and Argentina's nuclear regulatory bodies - reaffirmed their commitment to deploying small modular reactors and advancing cooperation under the FIRST program. The FIRST initiative is Washington's flagship vehicle for expanding allied nuclear cooperation, and Argentina joined as a contributing partner in 2025 alongside Japan, South Korea, and Canada. Both countries will co-host the next FIRST regional conference for Latin American and Caribbean nations in Buenos Aires later this year.
Argentina's uranium resources add another strategic dimension. In January 2026, state-owned Dioxitek produced 190 tonnes of uranium dioxide, enough to cover domestic consumption entirely. U.S. firm NANO Nuclear Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with Dioxitek last year, aiming to tap Argentina's reserves and help address the global uranium hexafluoride shortage. The current bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement between Washington and Buenos Aires expires in 2027, and both sides used the February committee meeting to lay the groundwork for its renewal, with emphasis on nonproliferation safeguards, IAEA oversight, and secure supply chains.
The China Factor and Hemispheric Realignment
The Argentina nuclear industry push is more than an energy play. It reflects a broader U.S. strategy to counter Chinese influence across Latin America's critical infrastructure. Washington has grown increasingly concerned about Beijing's nuclear cooperation agreements in the region, alongside Chinese-built ports, telecommunications networks, and undersea cables. That Argentina - historically open to Chinese nuclear investment, including a shelved Hualong One reactor deal - is now firmly pivoting toward Washington underscores how sharply the region's alignment is shifting under the Trump administration's hemispheric security strategy.
For defense watchers, the convergence of nuclear energy cooperation, critical mineral supply chains, and military alignment makes Argentina one of the most consequential bilateral relationships in the region right now. With FIDAE 2026 in Chile next month and the broader Shield of the Americas framework taking shape, Argentina's nuclear courtship in New York may prove to be one of the quarter's most significant - and most underreported - strategic moves.
For more context, read the Latin America Defense Monitor and Brazil's Morning Call.
For more context, read the Latin America Defense Monitor and Brazil's Morning Call.
Argentina Nuclear Industry Opens the Door to U.S. Capital

The Argentina nuclear industry made a bold play for American investment this week, presenting partnership opportunities to more than 50 U.S. companies at the Argentine Consulate General in New York. The session, titled "Argentina's Nuclear Sector: A New Stage of Development and Global Projection," was held during Argentina Week 2026 from Monday through Wednesday. Federico Ramos, the country's secretary for nuclear affairs, told attendees that the global nuclear renaissance is no longer a forecast - it is happening now, with roughly 65 reactors under construction worldwide and rising demand for uranium, nuclear fuel services, and medical radioisotopes.
