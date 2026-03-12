Europe Intelligence Brief For Thursday, March 12, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today 1 Stoxx 600 falls ~0.6% as Brent blasts past $100 - banks, healthcare, consumer cyclicals lead losses; defence stocks buck trend with Leonardo +7.8% and Rheinmetall +3.5%; IEA's record 400M-barrel release fails to calm markets - STOXX 50 also −0.6%; Brent surged to $101.59 after Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed; BMW fell 2.3% after warning tariffs will weigh on 2026 earnings; HSBC −4.3%, Roche −3.7%, LVMH −1.1%; the EU warned inflation across the bloc could exceed 3% this year; Conference Board estimates $100+ oil could shave 0.1–0.3pp from eurozone growth. This is The Rio Times' daily intelligence coverage of Europe for the Latin American financial community. 2 Germany releases 19.7 million barrels (~2.64M tonnes) from strategic reserves - Economy Minister Reiche limits petrol stations to one price rise per day; Austria also releases reserves and caps increases to three per week - Germany's EBV holds ~110M barrels of crude and 67M barrels of refined products, legally mandated for 90 days' cover; this is Germany's fourth-ever SPR tap after the Gulf War, Hurricane Katrina, and Libya; Reiche: "the situation regarding oil supplies is tense"; gas supply secure via Norway and US; Austria's Hattmannsdorfer: "in a crisis, there must be no crisis winners at the expense of commuters"; Germany and the US are the largest contributors to the IEA's record 400M-barrel release 3 BMW warns 2026 pre-tax earnings to fall 5–10% as tariffs drag auto EBIT margin by 1.25pp - deliveries stagnant; China sales down 12.5% in 2025; Daimler Truck net income −34% in FY25 but guides stable 2026 margins - BMW guided auto EBIT margin at 4–6% (vs 5.3% in 2025, 6.3% in 2024); CFO Mertl: without tariffs, 2025 would have seen earnings growth; Daimler Truck reported adjusted EBIT of €3.78B (~$4.4B), down 19%, with North American unit sales collapsing 26%; but guided €3.2–3.7B (~$3.7–4.3B) for 2026 on efficiency gains and rising orders; French Army placed a 7,000-unit Zetros order; Daimler shares +3% 4 US launches Section 301 trade investigations targeting the EU alongside 15 other economies - USTR Greer: "excess capacity in manufacturing"; Supreme Court IEEPA ruling forces legal pivot to Trade Act of 1974 - the EU is America's largest trade partner; the 15% tariff framework from 2025 is now at risk; Greer aims for remedies by July before the Section 122 temporary tariffs expire; public comments due April 15; Vanguard estimates tariffs reduce eurozone GDP by 0.3pp in 2026; the ECB's rate path now faces simultaneous trade and energy shocks; Switzerland and Norway also named in the probes 5 Rheinmetall guides FY26 sales surging 40–45% to €14–14.5B (~$16.3B) - order backlog to double to €135B (~$157B); "prime position to replenish US missile stockpiles" used in Iran war; Leonardo +7.8% today - FY25 sales hit €9.94B (~$11.5B), up 29%, with operating profit of €1.68B (~$1.9B); 2026 margin guided ~19%; acquired Naval Vessels Lürssen; looking to sell civilian auto unit to focus purely on defence; NATO allies agreed to a 5% defence spending target; European defence stocks now priced as strategic infrastructure with long-dated government contracts providing multi-year earnings visibility Market Snapshot

INSTRUMENT LEVEL MOVE NOTE Stoxx 600 ~597 ▼ −0.6% Banks, healthcare drag; defence bucks trend; 5th down session in 7 Euro Stoxx 50 ~5,743 ▼ −0.6% SAP −2.5%; Santander, UniCredit, Deutsche Bank −1.5%+ FTSE 100 ~8,480 ▼ (5th fall in 6 sessions) HSBC −4.3%; energy-driven inflation fears weigh; UK GDP Jan due DAX ~22,800 ▼ (extending losses) BMW −2.3% on tariff warning; Daimler Truck +3%; Rheinmetall +3.5% Brent Crude ($/bbl) ~$100 ▲ +9% (intraday $101.59) Mojtaba Khamenei vows Hormuz stays shut; 3 ships attacked; IEA release fails EUR/USD ~$1.16 ▼ euro softening Below long-term fair value of $1.20; ECB March 17–18 looms Bund 10Y Yield ~2.89% ▲ rising (energy inflation) Spiking despite German CPI 1.9%; market pricing ECB rate path collision German CPI (Feb) 1.9% YoY (final) ▼ from 2.1% Jan Confirmed; energy −1.9%; food eased; but Feb data pre-dates oil shock ECB Deposit Rate 2.00% - (two hikes priced by YE) March 17–18 meeting; rate path shifting from cuts to possible hikes on energy EU Gas (TTF) ~€48/MWh ▲ (from €30 pre-war) EU storage below 30%; peaked €60+ early March; competing with Asia for LNG

COUNTRY INDICATOR SIGNAL Germany CPI 1.9%; Bund 2.89% Feb CPI pre-dates oil shock; 19.7M barrels released; €1.1T (~$1.28T) fiscal not yet flowing; auto sector warning Eurozone ECB rate 2.00%; EU warns >3% inflation Rate path shifting to hikes; March 17–18 meeting critical; Conference Board: $100+ oil shaves 0.1–0.3pp growth UK FTSE 100 - 5th fall in 6 sessions HSBC −4.3%; 10Y Gilt yields rising; oil shock may delay BoE rate cuts; UK GDP Jan expected ~0.2% Italy Leonardo +7.8%; Generali +0.4% Defence sector outperforming; BTP-Bund spread narrowed to ~72bp; Generali net profit +12% Switzerland Section 301 probe; SNB rate 0% Analysing US trade probe implications; pharma/engineering exposure; SNB expected to hold through end-2027 Norway Equinor, Vår Energi outperforming Oil exporters benefit; Section 301 also names Norway; gas supply to Germany secure; Norges Bank gradual cuts H2

DATE EVENT SIGNIFICANCE Mar 12 (Thu) German CPI final (Feb) confirmed 1.9% Last pre-oil-shock reading; energy −1.9%; services 3.2% Mar 12 (Thu) BMW, Daimler Truck, RWE, Generali earnings BMW warns −5–10% EBT; Daimler +3%; RWE €35B plan; Generali +12% profit Mar 17–18 ECB rate decision New projections; rate path shifting; stagflation risk rising; hold expected Mar 17–18 FOMC rate decision New dot plot; one cut priced for Sept; CPI 2.4% but oil renders it stale Apr 15 Section 301 public comment deadline Written submissions from EU and 15 other economies; hearing ~May 5 July 2026 Section 122 temporary tariffs expire Greer aims for Section 301 remedies before this deadline; EU tariff exposure at stake

Conflict & Stability Tracker ● Critical Operation Epic Fury - Day 13 Brent $100+; Mojtaba Khamenei vows Hormuz stays closed; 19 ships attacked since war began; IEA 400M barrel record release; Germany releases 19.7M barrels; Austria releasing reserves; EU warns inflation could exceed 3%; Iran strikes Kuwait airport, Dubai; Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israel ● Critical EU Energy Security & Inflation EU imports 90%+ of oil; gas storage below 30%; TTF peaked €60+ then eased to ~€48; EU competing with Asia for LNG cargoes; German CPI 1.9% but February data pre-dates oil shock; Bund 10Y at 2.89% pricing energy-driven inflation; ECB rate cuts now off the table - two hikes priced by year-end ● Tense US Section 301 Trade Probes EU targeted alongside 15 other economies; 2025 Scotland framework deal at risk; USTR aims for remedies by July; Vanguard: 0.3pp GDP drag; Switzerland, Norway also named; EU is America's largest trade partner; simultaneous trade + energy shocks complicate ECB policy ● Watching German Auto Sector Structural Crisis BMW EBT −5–10% in 2026; auto EBIT margin 4–6%; tariffs 1.25pp drag; VW cutting 50,000 jobs by 2030; Daimler Truck NA sales −26%; China competition intensifying; Mercedes EBT halved; DAX auto stocks at multi-year margin lows; German export model under fundamental question Fast Take MARKETS Europe is caught in a vice. Brent at $100 reprices every energy-intensive industry on the continent while the IEA's record release fails to offer relief - 400 million barrels sounds large but covers only 26 days of the Hormuz shortfall at full flow. Defence stocks are the lone outperformers, and even they pared early gains. The Stoxx 600 has fallen in five of seven sessions since the war began. TRADE The Section 301 probes are the EU's second trade shock in two months. First the Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs - a reprieve - now the administration is rebuilding the same wall through a different legal door. The 2025 Scotland framework that set 15% rates is not formally revoked but is now hostage to an investigation designed to justify higher levies. MACRO German CPI at 1.9% is the last clean data point. February captured none of the oil shock. By the time March CPI lands, Brent will have averaged $90+ for three weeks. The ECB meets March 17–18 facing the worst possible configuration: growth slowing, energy inflation rising, and the rate path shifting from easing to possible hikes. Vanguard calls it a "significant stagflationary shock." ENERGY Germany tapping its strategic reserve for only the fourth time in history tells you the severity. Reiche's decision to cap petrol station price rises to once per day is emergency intervention in a market economy that prides itself on price freedom. Austria following with its own caps signals this is not a Berlin idiosyncrasy but a continental response to a shock that is repricing European energy security in real time. DEFENCE Rheinmetall guiding 40–45% sales growth is the war dividend in numerical form. The company's order backlog doubling to €135 billion (~$157B) - with visibility stretching years - is why European defence is no longer priced as a cyclical sector but as strategic infrastructure. NATO's 5% spending target will sustain this repricing long after the Iran war ends. Developments to Watch 1- down from 2.1% in January; energy prices −1.9%; food eased to +1.1% from +2.1%; but February data pre-dates the oil shock; services inflation held at 3.2%; core unchanged at 2.5%; March CPI will be the first to capture $90+ Brent. 2- shares +0.4%; the Italian insurer's strong result contrasts with banking sector weakness as investors worry about credit exposure to the Middle East and oil-shocked economies; Generali interested in replacing AXA as Monte dei Paschi partner. 3- shares +0.8%; the German energy giant signalling long-term investment in gas-fired power, grid upgrades and renewables; Germany has built multiple LNG import terminals since the Russian gas crisis and is converting toward hydrogen and ammonia imports. 4- Europe entered the Iran war with historically low storage after a cold winter; TTF peaked above €60/MWh early March before easing to ~€48; European buyers now competing with Asia for Atlantic LNG cargoes; QatarEnergy - a major EU LNG supplier - remains shut. 5- the Swiss economy, also named in the US investigations, is reviewing exposure; SNB expected to hold policy rate at 0% through end-2027; Switzerland's pharmaceutical and precision engineering sectors face tariff uncertainty. 6- the contract signals Europe's rearmament cycle extending beyond weapons systems into logistics and transport; Daimler's defence business is becoming a meaningful earnings contributor as military procurement accelerates across NATO. Sovereign & Credit PulsePower Players- Germany's Economy Minister authorised the release of 19.7 million barrels from strategic reserves and capped petrol station price rises to once daily; her warning that "the situation regarding oil supplies is tense" while insisting gas supply was secure via Norway and the US framed the German response as precautionary, not panicked.- Rheinmetall's CEO guided 40–45% sales growth for 2026 and an order backlog doubling to €135 billion (~$157B); his statement that Rheinmetall is in "prime position to help the US replenish missile stockpiles" used in the Iran war positions the company as a transatlantic defence platform, not just a European one.- BMW's CEO warned that tariffs would drag the auto EBIT margin by 1.25pp in 2026 while maintaining strategic direction was unchanged; the reassurance fell flat as shares dropped 2.3% - investors see a structural problem, not a cyclical one, in the German auto model.- USTR opened Section 301 probes targeting the EU alongside 15 other economies; his stated goal of completing investigations before Section 122 tariffs expire in July signals urgency to rebuild the trade architecture the Supreme Court dismantled.- Daimler Truck's CEO pointed to the 7,000-unit French Army Zetros order and the group's burgeoning defence business as evidence of strategic repositioning; shares rose 3% on her guidance that efficiency gains and rising orders would offset tariff headwinds in 2026. Regulatory & Policy Watch 1- the governing council faces a dramatically changed landscape since January; energy-driven inflation risks are now the dominant variable; rate cuts are off the table for the foreseeable future; two 25bp hikes priced by year-end; new staff projections expected to show higher inflation and lower growth. 2- Reiche's decision to cap petrol price rises to once per day is Germany's first direct retail energy price intervention since the 2022 Russian gas crisis; Austria goes further with three-per-week caps starting Monday; both measures designed to prevent profiteering during the supply shock. 3- public comments due April 15; hearing ~May 5; Greer aims for responsive actions (tariffs, service fees, or other restrictions) before July; the EU's 2025 Scotland framework set 15% rates; any increase would directly impact European exporters already squeezed by energy costs. 4- the new benchmark (up from the long-debated 2%) is reshaping European fiscal priorities and defence procurement pipelines; Rheinmetall's €135B (~$157B) order backlog is the clearest market expression of this shift; ESMA warns that defence-sector concentration could create financial stability risks. CalendarBottom Line

Europe's energy vulnerability is no longer theoretical. Germany tapping its strategic reserve for only the fourth time in history, alongside Austria's fuel-price caps, confirms that the continent is in emergency-management mode two weeks into a war it did not start and cannot stop. The IEA's 400 million barrel release - the largest in its history - failed to move prices because the supply gap dwarfs the intervention.

The ECB meets next week facing a stagflationary trap. German CPI at 1.9% is the last clean number before the oil shock hits the data. By March, energy-driven inflation will start appearing in producer prices and transport costs. The governing council cannot cut into rising inflation, but it cannot hike into slowing growth either. The path forward is paralysis - and markets are pricing that with Bund yields at 2.89%.

BMW's warning is the German auto model distilled: tariffs erode margins, China competition undercuts volumes, and the oil shock raises input costs simultaneously. The sector is no longer experiencing a cyclical downturn but a structural repricing of the export-dependent industrial model that powered German growth for decades. VW's 50,000 job cuts, Mercedes' halved profits, and BMW's margin collapse are symptoms of the same disease.

The Section 301 probes add insult to injury. The EU negotiated a framework deal in Scotland last year precisely to avoid this. Now the administration is reopening the trade architecture through a different legal pathway, and European exporters face the prospect of higher tariffs arriving just as energy costs make them less competitive globally. The timing is punitive even if unintentional.

Rheinmetall's numbers are the counter-narrative. A 40–45% sales surge, an order backlog doubling to €135 billion, and a stated ambition to supply US missile stockpiles represent a European industrial sector that is thriving precisely because of the geopolitical disorder that is destroying others. Defence is now Europe's growth sector - and that says more about the state of the continent than any GDP forecast.