Paraguay has low taxes, abundant hydroelectric energy, and one of Latin America's youngest populations - yet only eight industrial parks have been formally certified by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and factories routinely end up surrounded by residential neighborhoods because no one designated where industry should go. That planning failure is the starting point for what Minister Marco Riquelme is calling a Paraguay industrial revolution: a systematic effort to zone the country for manufacturing before the manufacturing arrives. The plan, presented to the Chamber of Deputies' Industry and Commerce Commission, divides the national territory into four strategic layers that build from infrastructure to human capital. This is part of The Rio Times' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments.

The first layer identifies logistics corridors and industrial nodes along national highways, coordinated with the Ministry of Public Works. The second prioritizes municipalities along those corridors for formal industrial zoning - bringing hundreds of towns into a framework that currently covers only 40. The third layer clusters regions by productive specialization: Villa Oliva and Villafranca for rice, Itapúa for yerba mate, and emerging zones for textiles and food processing. The fourth layer creates training and research institutes to connect secondary students directly with industrial employers.

The Paraguay Industrial Park Law Rewrite

The existing industrial park legislation, Law 4903 from 2013, has been largely ineffective. It offers only minor benefits - reduced municipal patents and marginal property tax discounts - which explains why the country has produced only about twenty sites that qualify as industrial parks, most of them lacking basic infrastructure like wastewater treatment or guaranteed energy supply. The replacement legislation, being drafted with technical support from the Inter-American Development Bank, will require complete infrastructure, environmental compliance, and planned road access before a site can be certified. Parks under the new regime would include communal facilities: cafeterias, childcare centers, nursing rooms, and embedded workforce training centers.

Riquelme argued that Paraguay does not need further tax incentives - its existing tax burden, maquila regime, and Law 60/90 investment framework already make it one of the most competitive environments in the region. What it lacks is the physical and institutional infrastructure to convert that competitiveness into actual factories. The MIC expects to complete a national industrial map - identifying all nodes, corridors, and cluster opportunities - in the first half of 2026, using a Business Council with private-sector governance to set priorities.

The Youth Employment Imperative

Behind the zoning strategy lies an urgent demographic reality. Approximately 100,000 young Paraguayans enter the labor market each year seeking their first jobs, and the country's current industrial base cannot absorb them. Riquelme framed the challenge in blunt terms: without exposure to industrial work, most young people never discover those opportunities exist. The training institutes in the plan's fourth layer are designed to solve this by bringing students into contact with industrial production during their final years of secondary school - a model that simultaneously builds a skilled workforce and creates employment pathways that do not require university degrees.

The broader MIC agenda for 2026 extends beyond zoning. It includes a Mercosur export offensive targeting para-tariff barriers that have historically blocked Paraguayan goods, a new free trade zone law, anti-smuggling legislation in its final stage, and biofuel regulations for biodiesel and ethanol. The ministry is also creating a national logistics authority for the Paraguay-Paraná waterway - a critical trade route that connects landlocked Paraguay to the Atlantic. Whether the country can execute this ambitious plan will depend on something it has historically lacked: coordination between central government, municipalities, and a private sector being asked, for the first time, to lead rather than follow.