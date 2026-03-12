AIMSA Seeks JP Nadda's Help Over NMC Notice For Foreign Med Grads

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on Thursday wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, seeking intervention over a recent notice issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding physical onsite training for online classes attended by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, AIMSA expressed "serious concern" regarding the NMC notice, which requires FMGs to undergo compulsory onsite classes for the online education undertaken during the pandemic period. The association stated that during the pandemic, universities across the world had shifted to online education due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, a transition that was beyond the control of students. It said imposing retrospective requirements now places an unfair burden on FMGs who pursued their education in accordance with the rules prevailing at that time.

AIMSA Calls Notice an 'Unfair Burden' on FMGs

"The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) wishes to express serious concern regarding the recent notice issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) mandating compulsory onsite compensation for online classes undertaken during the COVID-19 pandemic by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs). During the pandemic, universities across the world shifted to online education due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. This transition was beyond the control of students. Imposing retrospective requirements now places an unfair burden on FMGs who pursued their education in accordance with the rules prevailing at that time," the letter said.

Association Urges Withdrawal, Cites Existing Competency Checks

AIMSA further noted that FMGs are already required to qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or the National Exit Test (NEXT) and complete a mandatory internship in India, which adequately ensures their competence.

In its letter, the association urged the government to immediately withdraw the NMC notice mandating onsite compensation and provide an exemption to students affected by pandemic-related disruptions. It also requested that new regulations should not be implemented retrospectively for students who had enrolled under previous rules. AIMSA appealed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to intervene in the matter and ensure fairness and justice for affected FMG students.

"FMGs are already required to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) / NEXT and complete mandatory internship in India, which adequately ensures their competence. In view of this, AIMSA respectfully requests: 1) Immediate withdrawal of the NMC notice mandating onsite compensation. 2) Exemption for students affected by pandemic-related disruptions. 3) No retrospective implementation of new regulations for students enrolled under previous rules. We humbly request the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to kindly intervene and ensure fairness and justice for affected FMG students," said the letter. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)