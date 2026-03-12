Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh Visits Chile, Meets New President Kast Rist

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, visited Chile from March 10-12 and represented the Government of India at the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast Rist.

According to an official release from MEA, during the visit, the Minister of State held a bilateral meeting with the President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast Rist, and also interacted with outgoing President HE Gabriel Boric Font.

The Minister of State conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Kast on behalf of India's President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to a robust partnership with Chile, focused on trade, technology, mining, development cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

During these meetings, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, health & pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining & mineral exploration, education, space, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges. They also agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance, such as Digital Public Infrastructure, innovation and green energy, a release stated.

Economic Partnership Agreement

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress in the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

The visit further strengthened our longstanding relations and reaffirmed our commitment to advancing cooperation, a release added.

