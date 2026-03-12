Karnataka, British Council To Expand English Learning In Rural Areas

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department, Government of Karnataka, has expanded its partnership with the British Council to strengthen English language learning, library services, and knowledge access in rural areas through the state's Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras (Knowledge Centres).

Under this expanded collaboration, the number of British Council Library Corners in Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras will be increased from 10 to 70, with 60 additional centres being established across the state. As part of the initiative, the British Council will provide 3,000 English children's books and extend free access to its digital library resources, enabling rural readers to connect with global knowledge platforms and curated English learning content.

The expanded partnership agreement was signed on March 12, under the chairmanship of the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, and Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyyar, between Arundhathi Chandrasekhar, IAS, Commissioner, Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissionerate, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council.

Empowering Rural Youth with Global Learning Resources

Speaking on the occasion, Priyank Kharge highlighted the importance of strengthening rural knowledge infrastructure and expanding access to English language learning for young people across the state. Priyank Kharge said, "Gram Panchayat libraries have evolved into vibrant Arivu Kendras, centres of learning, curiosity and knowledge for rural communities across Karnataka. During the pandemic, these libraries became critical learning spaces for children, and by offering free membership to those aged 6 to 18, we have brought over 5 million young readers into this ecosystem. For many young people in rural Karnataka, English language skills are an important pathway to higher education, employability and social mobility. Our partnership with the British Council helps bring high-quality English learning resources, books, and digital content closer to these learners. The success of the first 10 British Council Library Corners has encouraged us to expand the initiative to 70 centres across the state, ensuring that more children and young people can benefit from global learning resources. Through collaborations like this, we are strengthening our rural knowledge infrastructure and empowering the next generation with the skills and confidence they need to succeed."

Building a Vast Rural Knowledge Network

The Minister also emphasised that Karnataka is building one of the largest rural knowledge networks in the country through its Gram Panchayat libraries. Currently, 5,884 Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras are actively functioning across rural Karnataka, and plans are underway to establish around 6,600 additional village libraries, creating a network of over 12,000 rural libraries across the state. These centres are equipped with computers and internet connectivity, enabling access to digital learning resources, online training sessions, and enrichment programs that can reach children and learners across thousands of villages simultaneously.

From Libraries to Community Knowledge Hubs

The Government of Karnataka transferred the management of Gram Panchayat libraries from the Department of Public Libraries to the Gram Panchayats under the RDPR Department with effect from March 1, 2019. Since then, these libraries have been upgraded as Arivu Kendras, designed as community knowledge hubs offering services such as digital learning resources, career guidance systems, constitutional literacy initiatives, assistive technologies for persons with disabilities, and opportunities for knowledge sharing by skilled resource persons.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RDPR Department launched the "Oduva Belaku" program to ensure that children continued reading despite disruptions to schooling. Under the initiative, free library membership was provided to children aged 6 to 18 years, helping nurture reading habits across rural communities. Today, more than 5 million children are registered members of Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras, where regular activities are organised to support children's learning and personality development.

Details of the Collaboration

To further strengthen the functioning of Arivu Kendras, the Department has built non- financial partnerships with civil society organisations and institutions. The British Council, the United Kingdom's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has partnered with the RDPR Department to support quality English language learning, skill development, and knowledge enhancement for children through these centres.

As part of the earlier phase of this collaboration, 10 British Council Library Corners were launched on January 20, 2025, providing curated English-language resources and 500 children's books across selected Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras. The initiative also included training support for librarians to effectively use British Council learning materials and resources. Additionally, Arivu Kendras was enabled to access a freemium membership to the British Council Digital Library, allowing readers to benefit from global digital learning resources. The expansion of this initiative aims to further enhance access to English-language books, curated learning materials, digital knowledge resources, and learning programs for rural children, youth, and communities, strengthening Karnataka's efforts to build an inclusive and future-ready knowledge infrastructure at the grassroots level.

On the occasion, Uma Mahadevan, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Development Commissioner; Sameer Shukla, IAS, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department; and Randeep, IAS, Secretary (Panchayat Raj), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Arundhati Chandrashekhar, Commissioner, Panchayat Raj, Alison Barrett, Country Director, British Council India, Helen Silvester, Regional Director South Asia, British Council were also present. (ANI)

