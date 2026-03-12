Assam: CM Sarma Distributes 5,754 Letters, Jobs Total Crosses 1.64L

Massive Recruitment Drive in Education and Power Sectors

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 5,754 candidates under the Education and Power Department at a function held at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati. With today's programme, the total number of government appointments made during the tenure of the present state government has gone up to 1,64,423.

During the programme, appointment letters were distributed to 3,515 teachers for upper and lower primary schools, 116 candidates promoted from provincialised tutors to teachers, 197 teachers promoted from assistant or science teacher in upper primary schools to the post of Head Master and 446 Headmasters of higher secondary schools. In addition, 177 candidates were appointed as assistant professors and to Grade III and Grade IV posts under the Higher Education Department, while four principals were appointed in government engineering colleges. Moreover, 60 lecturers were appointed under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Further, 1,175 contractual and state pool teachers working under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were appointed to permanent posts under the Directorate of Elementary Education. Appointment letters were also handed over to 64 candidates selected as Assistant Accounts Officers in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

CM Highlights Fulfillment of 1 Lakh Job Promise

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the transparent and merit-based recruitment process carried out during the tenure of the present government would remain a rare and memorable example in the administrative history of the state. He recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's economy and the livelihoods of people were severely affected. Despite the difficult circumstances, during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, he had promised that if voted to power, the government would provide one lakh government jobs to the youth and free women borrowers from the burden of microfinance loans.

The Chief Minister noted that many had doubted whether these commitments could be fulfilled, and the opposition had raised questions in the Assam Legislative Assembly. However, after assuming office, the government worked with dedication and sincerity and succeeded in fulfilling both commitments within the first three years of its tenure. He added that the government could have concluded the recruitment process after providing jobs to 50,000 to 60,000 youths, as no previous government in Assam had appointed more than 25,000 candidates during a five-year tenure. However, the present government has broken all previous records. The fact that no dissatisfied candidate approached the courts reflects the public's confidence in the transparent recruitment process, he said.

Strengthening Assam's Education Sector

Referring to the education sector, the Chief Minister said the government has appointed nearly 95,000 teachers over the past five years. Such a large-scale recruitment in Assamese-medium schools and the public education system was once considered unimaginable. He said positive results are already visible due to efforts to strengthen the education sector and foster better coordination among teachers, parents and students. The number of single-teacher schools has declined, while public confidence in the government education system has increased. He also stated that efforts would be made to appoint another 65,000 teachers in the coming years.

Fostering a Competitive and Developmental Environment

The Chief Minister further said a new initiative has begun in Assam to develop the younger generation into a strong human resource through entrepreneurship and skill development. He said that the earlier atmosphere marked by frequent protests has gradually given way to a competitive environment where students are focusing on education, preparing for examinations and striving to become self-reliant. He said development, reforms in the education sector, expansion of health infrastructure, improved transport systems and the use of technology would enable Assam to establish itself as one of the leading states in the country.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Commissioner and Secretary of the Education Department Narayan Konwar, Managing Director of APDCL Rakesh Kumar and several senior officials were present in the programme. (ANI)

