Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra's Reception Sees Stars From Cricket, Film

Newlyweds Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra hosted a wedding reception on Thursday evening for close family, friends, and members of the sports and film fraternities.

Star-Studded Guest List

Several prominent figures from the cricketing world attended the celebration, including veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as the couple joined other guests in celebrating the newlyweds. Yuvraj's wife Hazel and Zaheer's wife Sagarika were also present.

The wedding reception also saw the presence of a slew of B-towners, including Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee. See pics

Low-Key Wedding Ceremony

On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

About the Newlyweds

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)

