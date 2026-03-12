Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Drops New Single 'Collar Ey Etthara'

The third single from the upcoming Telugu movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh has finally been released. The track, titled "Collar Ey Etthara", was unveiled on Thursday evening and has kept fans hooked. The energetic number complements the powerful screen presence of actor Pawan Kalyan. The song conveys a strong message of pride and confidence, depicted through the act of lifting one's collar.

About The Film

The music for "Collar Ey Etthara" has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is known for delivering numerous hit songs in Telugu cinema. The lyrics are penned by Kasarla Shyam, while singer Ram Miriyala lends his voice to the track. His energetic singing style further enhances the overall feel of the song.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is an adaptation of Atlee and Vijay's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film has been in production since 2023. It stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna in key roles. The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, who has produced several hit albums in recent years. Cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, with editing by Ujjwal Kulkarni. The screenplay is written by K. Dasharath, with additional writing by C Chandra Mohan.

Pawan Kalyan's Last Film

Kalyan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which released in theatres on July 24, 2025. The film featured actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist and was directed by Jyothi Krishna, with a script written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. (ANI)

