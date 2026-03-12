Elon Musk Says 'Digital Optimus' Works On All Tesla Cars Equipped With AI4 Hardware

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the company's joint project with xAI, known as“Macrohard” or“Digital Optimus”, works on all its cars equipped with AI4 hardware.

“Oh and it works in all AI4-equipped cars, so your car can do office work for you when not driving,” he said in a post on X.

The Tesla CEO also added that the company is deploying millions of dedicated Digital Optimus units in the field at Superchargers, where it has about seven gigawatts of available power.

Elon Musk's post on X | @elonmusk/X

Tesla shares were down more than 2% in Thursday morning's trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the 'extremely bullish' territory on the platform.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.