IPL 2026: LSG Captain Rishabh Pant's Intense Training With Yuvraj Singh Sparks Strong Comeback (WATCH)

After Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant has joined the list of key players to be mentored by and trained under former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Pant, who was not picked for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, is preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead Lucknow Super Giants.

The LSG captain played his last competitive cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi and aggregated 212 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 112.76 in seven matches. Pant was supposed to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand, but had to be ruled out due to a knee injury sustained during the training session.

As the IPL season is set to begin on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant returned to training as he prepares for a high-stakes comeback, focusing on regaining form, building match fitness, and leading Lucknow Super Giants to a strong start in IPL 2026.

Also Read: The Hundred 2026 Auction: Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds Signing of Abrar Ahmed Sparks Controversy

Rishabh Pant Takes Guidance from Yuvraj Singh

Rishabh Pant reportedly began his preparation for the upcoming IPL season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The southpaw was trained under former India all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, focusing on refining his technique, improving agility, and building power-hitting skills to dominate in the IPL 2026.

Earlier, several videos surfaced on social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), where Pant was seen batting in the nets under the supervision of Yuvraj, who was giving him serious batting tips, working on a range of white‐ball shots, and helping refine his overall approach ahead of IPL 2026.

RISHABH Pant is working hard in nets with Yuvraj Singh ahead of IPL 2026 twitter/OdpnybMGxb

- Stubbsy  (@spideypant_) March 8, 2026

Rishabh Pant is grinding hard in nets ahead of IPL 2026 under guidance of Yuvraj Singh twitter/qBAI3LrntQ

- Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) March 10, 2026

Day 3: Rishabh Pant working hard on his batting with his mentor Yuvraj Singh twitter/PA2DGcscEX

- Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) March 9, 2026

On Thursday, Rishabh Pant posted a video of his training with Yuvraj Singh on his official Instagram handle, where the LSG captain can be seen batting intensely with the former India all-rounder offering real-time tips and encouragement, showcasing their focused preparation for IPL 2026 and Pant's determination to return to peak form.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Rishabh Pant has reportedly spent four days in Mumbai and trained under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh at the Brabourne Stadium ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. Since Yuvraj was a left-handed batter and known for his explosive strokeplay, Rishabh couldn't have asked for a better mentor than the former India all-rounder.

Rishabh Pant Eyes Strong IPL Comeback

Rishabh Pant didn't have an outing in his debut campaign as an LSG captain in the last IPL season, as he couldn't guide the team to the playoffs, having finished seventh in the league of the tournament. His performance with the bat was also average, amassing 269 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16.

Pant's training session with Yuvraj Singh has a larger picture as the southpaw is aiming to make a comeback to India's white-ball cricket through IPL. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batter hasn't played any of the white-ball formats since August 2024.

His performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was moderate rather than spectacular, but Pant's training with Yuvraj Singh to sharpen his skills, regain form, and make a strong IPL 2026 comeback. After being left out of India's squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2026 and a lack of opportunity in the white-ball format, Rishabh Pant looks to turn his game in the IPL 2026.

With the BCCI selectors planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup and 2028 T20 World Cup, Rishabh Pant aims to use IPL 2026 as a platform to prove his form, showcase his batting prowess, and make a strong case for national selection in India's white-ball squads.

Also Read: IPL: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey with lion motif for upcoming season