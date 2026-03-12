Parliament Not A Canteen: BJP MP Slams Rahul For Tea During Protest

BJP MP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Conduct

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was reportedly seen having tea and biscuits during a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament over the LPG crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Dubey said that Parliament is not a "canteen" and questioned the conduct during a protest meant to highlight issues faced by the public. He stated that the demonstration was intended to raise concerns about LPG shortages affecting common people and that the government would respond to those issues. "This is Parliament, not a canteen... You are raising the issues of the common people, raising the problem of the LPG shortage. The government will respond to that," said Dubey.

Dubey further remarked that Parliament is distinct from street protests and should be treated accordingly. Criticising the Congress party, he claimed that the incident reflects why the party may struggle to return to power before 2047. He also alleged that the party's approach to public issues has been exposed. The BJP MP said he has submitted a notice to the Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident. "Is this a picnic spot? Parliament is separate, the street is separate... The situation that is being seen indicates that Congress will not return until 2047... The way Congress fools the common people has been exposed. I have given notice to the Speaker and submitted the entire pen drive," the BJP MP said.

US-Iran War Intensifies Amid Regional Tensions

Today, March 12, 2026, marks the 13th day of the rapidly escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The conflict, which began on February 28 with Operation "Epic Fury," has now transformed into a full-scale regional crisis with global economic repercussions. In a fresh escalation, a US-Israeli strike targeted an industrial area in Rabat Karim, roughly 27 km southwest of Tehran, early Thursday, according to Al Jazeera, citing Mehr News Agency. Local authorities have been closely monitoring the situation.

First India-Bound Oil Tanker Since Conflict Reaches Mumbai

Meanwhile, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began. The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3.

Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems. The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.

The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours. (ANI)

