IFL 2025-26: Dempo SC Stage Comeback To Hold Chanmari DC To 2-2 Draw

Chanmari DC and Dempo SC played out a 2-2 draw in the first match of Gameweek 3 of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 Stage 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Thursday, according to a release. Chanmari took an early lead through Suangaihmuna's header in the 15th minute and doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when Malsawmsanga finished a well-worked move from close range. Dempo pulled one back just before half-time as Marcus Joseph set up Sebastian Gutierrez in the 45th minute. The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 69th minute after Malsawmsanga Renthlei was shown a red card. Dempo capitalised on the advantage in the 81st minute when Marcus Joseph scored with a powerful strike to level the match at 2-2.

Chanmari Move to Top of Table

Chanmari FC provisionally moved to the top of the table with five points, while Dempo SC climbed to eighth with two points after the two sides shared the spoils.

First Half: Chanmari Take Control

The hosts had an early scare in the opening minutes as Dempo threatened, but Chanmari captain and goalkeeper Zothanmawia produced a crucial save to maintain the status quo. Chanmari gradually took control of the contest thereafter, with Brazilian winger Joao Vitor de Paula Morais, popularly known as Jota, causing constant problems for the Dempo defence down the left flank.

The breakthrough arrived in the 15th minute, Chanmari's midfielder Christopher Kamei curled a superb free-kick that struck the post and ricocheted into play. Striker Suangaihmuna reacted quickest and headed the rebound into the net to give Chanmari the lead.

The home side continued to press forward, with Jota spearheading most of the attacking moves. In the 38th minute, Suangaihmuna threaded a clever through ball inside the box for Malsawmsanga KC, whose attempt towards an open net was thwarted by a determined Dempo defence.

Chanmari eventually doubled their advantage four minutes later through a slick team move. Suangaihmuna released Kamei down the left flank, and the midfielder delivered a low cross into the centre where Malsawmsanga arrived to tap home with his right foot, making it 2-0.

Dempo, however, responded just before half-time. In the final minute of regulation play, the Chanmari defence failed to clear a dangerous cross, and the ball fell to Dempo midfielder Sebastian Gutierrez. He combined with Marcus Leric Jr Joseph, who laid the ball back for the Colombian striker to fire a shot into the net, reducing the deficit at the break.

Second Half: Dempo Stage a Comeback

The hosts came out strongly after the restart. Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi made a couple of crucial saves in the opening five minutes of the second half to deny Malsawmsanga and Jota and keep his side within touching distance.

Chanmari continued to threaten through Jota, but Sibi stood tall between the posts. Within the first five minutes of the second half, the Dempo custodian made multiple saves to deny Malsawmsanga and Jota and keep his side in the hunt.

Red Card Shifts Momentum

The momentum of the game shifted in the 69th minute when Chanmari's Malsawmsanga Renthlei was shown a red card for denying a potential goal-scoring opportunity, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Dempo Capitalise on Advantage

Sensing an opportunity, Dempo pushed forward in search of an equaliser. Two minutes later, defender Pruthvesh Pednekar came close, but his left-footed attempt from open play missed the far post by inches.

The pressure finally paid off in the 81st minute. Marcus Joseph won possession high up the pitch and unleashed a powerful shot towards the near post that beat Zothanmawia to level the score at 2-2.

The closing stages saw both teams push for a winner. Despite Dempo throwing men forward in the final minutes, Chanmari held firm defensively to ensure the match ended in a draw.

