AGRZ Stock Soars 180%, Climbs Above $1 For First Time This Year



Nasdaq had set a deadline of Aug. 17, 2026, for the company to meet the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement.

Agroz is an AI-driven farming company that launched Agroz Robotics in collaboration with UBTECH Robotics last December. The partnership will introduce the humanoid robot Walker S to automate key farming tasks such as seeding, monitoring, and harvesting, the company said.

Shares of Agroz Inc. (AGRZ) recorded their biggest intraday gain on Thursday, surging around 180% and climbing above the $1 mark for the first time this year.

This is crucial as the company was recently notified by the Nasdaq Capital Market that its shares failed to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing after trading below that level for 30 consecutive business days.

Under Nasdaq rules, the company has 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the bid price requirement, with a deadline set for Aug. 17, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

The stock generated significant buzz on Stocktwits as retail sentiment for AGRZ shares turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day earlier, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user highlighted the importance of Agroz's AI-powered vertical farms, which produce crops locally, in light of the war in the Middle East that has disrupted supply across critical markets.

The escalating Middle East conflict has tightened the global fertilizer market, sending urea prices sharply higher and raising concerns about disruptions to global food supply. According to RBC Capital Markets, the Middle East accounts for roughly 35% to 40% of global urea fertilizer exports – an even larger share than the region's contribution to worldwide crude oil exports.

Another user said that Agroz will be the real winner as the focus shifts from oil to agriculture.

Launch Of Agroz Robotics

Last December, Agroz launched Agroz Robotics in collaboration with UBTECH Robotics. The program will introduce the humanoid robot Walker S to automate key farming tasks such as seeding, monitoring, and harvesting, aiming to improve efficiency, reduce labor needs, and enhance crop quality in controlled farming facilities.

Shortly after that, Agroz announced that it had grown premium Japanese strawberries using its controlled environment agriculture (CEA) system.

