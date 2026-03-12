To Protest Or Not To Protest: Iranians Face Hamletian Dilemma As Islamic Republic Warns Of Strict Action Amid Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) “To protest, or not to protest”. Many Iranians are now confronting a dilemma that echoes the famous line from Hamlet by William Shakespeare. The country, which is currently at war with the United States and Israel, is also dealing with domestic unrest. For many Iranians, who are frustrated by economic difficulties, the decision is challenging: they can either take to the streets and risk arrest, violence, or worse, or remain silent.

When the US and Israel first carried out strikes on Iran in late February, US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to“take over your government”, saying the country would then be theirs and suggesting it might be their only opportunity for generations, according to a report by the BBC. However, as the conflict has intensified over the past two weeks, Iranians are now receiving mixed signals about what could happen if they choose to protest.

| Iran-US tensions: Why Strait of Hormuz matters - Know its strategic importance

Encouraging messages from figures outside Iran have coincided with reports of a growing security and police presence in cities across the country. Officials from the Islamic Republic have warned citizens not to organise protests or public gatherings. Security forces and paramilitary units have been patrolling streets and setting up checkpoints in major cities in an effort to discourage demonstrations.

| Iran Says Truce Depends on US, Israel Pledging No Future Strikes 'Forces have fingers on the trigger': Police chief

Earlier this week, Iran's police chief, Ahmadreza Radan, warned that anyone taking part in protests“at the enemy's request” would be treated as an enemy. He added that the country's forces were prepared to defend the revolution, saying they were ready to protect the nation and its people.

In another incident, a presenter on Iranian state television issued a warning to critics of the Islamic Republic, saying that once the unrest subsides, authorities would pursue those involved. The presenter also suggested that the property of protesters could be seized and that their families could face consequences for opposing the government.

Pahlavi's 'final call'

These warnings contrast sharply with messages of encouragement from figures outside the country. Earlier this week, Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last monarch, urged people in the country to gather essential supplies and wait for what he described as his“final call”.

In a video message released on Tuesday, Pahlavi advised Iranians to remain at home for their safety amid continuing strikes and avoid going to work. He also addressed members of Iran's military and security forces, saying they had a final chance to distance themselves from what he called the forces of repression and stand with the public. His remarks came as security measures across the country were being tightened.

| Trump downplays Reza Pahlavi as option for Iran's future leadership | Watch Iranians abroad warned

On 8 March, Tehran's Prosecutor General's Office issued a statement warning Iranians living abroad that cooperating with what it described as“hostile enemies” could result in severe punishment. Referring to Iran's law on intensifying penalties for espionage and cooperation with Israel and other hostile states, the statement said that activities such as operational assistance, espionage, or intelligence collaboration with those countries could lead to the death penalty and the confiscation of assets.

| 'Practically nothing left to target': Trump says Iran war will end 'soon'

Human rights groups say that during weeks of anti-government demonstrations in late December and January 2026, security forces launched a major crackdown that resulted in the deaths of at least 7,000 protesters.