PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President, Voices 'Deep Concern' Over 'Escalation Of Tensions, Loss Of Lives In US-Iran War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia and expressed concern over rising tensions, civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in the region.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the conversation focused on the“serious situation” unfolding in the region amid intensifying hostilities.

“Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

This is the first conversation of PM Modi with an Iranian leader since the war broke out after joint US-Israel attacks on Iran on 28 February. Before him, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanka r had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.

In his conversation on Thursday, PM Modi emphasised that the 'safety and security of Indian nationals', along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remained India's top priorities.

“Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

Before speaking with the Iranian President on 12 March, PM Modi, in a diplomatic outreach to Gulf nations, discussed the evolving situation with leaders of the UAW, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, among others.

Hours after Supreme Leader's first message

The conversation comes on day 13 of the escalating conflict in West Asia. Hours before Modi's phone call with the Iranian president, the newly-appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the leverage of closing the Strait of Hormuz should be used and that Iran's attacks on Gulf Arab neighbours will continue.

This was Mojtaba Khamenei's first public statement since his appointment as the Supreme Leader after the killing of his father Ali Khamenei in US-Israel attacks last month. The message was read on state television by a news anchor.

Iran's unrelenting attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf pushed oil back above $100 a barrel on Thursday, as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic with no sign of an end to the war in sight, news agency AP said.

On Wednesday, Iran reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace in the region. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday told regional leaders that his country is willing to de-escalate the conflict if certain conditions are met.

“Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region,”Pezeshkian said in a post on X.