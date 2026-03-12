Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Trip Group Limited Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Trip Group Limited, or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TCOM) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Camping World investors have until May 11, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services.

The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing as a result of its monopolistic business activities.

The class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 14, 2026, Bloomberg published an article titled“China Starts Antitrust Probe of Ahead of Travel Peak,” which stated that“China is investigating... over alleged antitrust conduct, taking aim at the country's dominant online travel platform.” The article further allegedly revealed that“[i]n September, the market regulator in Zhengzhou summoned for violations of rules against setting 'unfair restrictions' on merchants' transactions and prices.” On this news, the price of American Depositary Shares fell approximately 19% over two trading sessions.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

