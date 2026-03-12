Michigan Synagogue Attack: Suspected Gunman Dead, Authorities Say

MENAFN - Live Mint) A suspected gunman involved in a shooting incident at Temple Israel Synagogue on Thursday (March 12) is dead after an exchange of gunfire with security, according to media reports and law enforcement officials.

Authorities said the suspect, believed to have been armed with a rifle, was killed during the confrontation at the Detroit-area synagogue. Aside from the suspect, no other injuries have been reported.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident as federal and local law enforcement agencies remain on the scene.

Security engages suspect

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, synagogue security personnel confronted the suspect shortly after he arrived at the building.

“When the suspect came to the synagogue, security saw him and engaged him in gunfire,” Bouchard told reporters near the scene.

The sheriff added that no one besides“potentially” the suspect was confirmed to be injured.

Authorities also confirmed that the surrounding area, which includes a school, was safely evacuated.

Vehicle ramming reported

Preliminary information indicates the incident began with an intentional vehicle ramming.

The suspect allegedly drove around security bollards before crashing a vehicle into the building's front doors, causing a fire. The confrontation with synagogue security followed shortly afterward.

Investigators are working to determine the full sequence of events.

Federal agents assist local authorities

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting local authorities at the scene.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents had been deployed.

“@FBI and @ATFHQ agents are on the scene assisting local authorities at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Please pray,” Bondi posted on X.

Kash Patel also confirmed the federal response.

“FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan,” he wrote on X.