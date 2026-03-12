UN: More Than 3 Million Displaced In Iran Due To Recent Fighting

In a report released on Thursday, 12 March, the agency said around 3.2 million people have been displaced across the country. It estimated that between 600,000 and one million Iranian families have been compelled to abandon their homes.

According to the report, many families are leaving Tehran and other major cities, moving toward northern provinces and rural areas in search of safer locations and more stable living conditions.

The agency warned that if the fighting continues, the number of displaced people could rise significantly, increasing pressure on humanitarian resources and basic services across the country.

UNHCR also stressed that vulnerable groups, particularly Afghan refugees living in Iran, face greater risks as they often lack stable income, legal protection, and reliable access to essential services.

Iran hosts one of the largest populations of refugees from Afghanistan, many of whom fled decades of war, insecurity, and economic hardship and continue to depend on humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian organizations say large-scale internal displacement can quickly strain local infrastructure, including housing, healthcare, and food supplies, especially when large numbers of families move to rural areas.

Reports warn that without immediate humanitarian support and improved security conditions, the displacement crisis could deepen, leaving millions of people struggling to access shelter, healthcare, and basic necessities.