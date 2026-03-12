Contento Social Homes Releases Impact Report At Birmingham Fundraising Dinner Supporting Women Survivors Of Domestic Abuse

Contento Social Homes CIC hosted its Impact Report Release and Fundraising Dinner Ball 2026 in Birmingham, bringing together partners, supporters and community leaders committed to improving housing and support for women survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

The evening marked an important moment for the organisation as it shared its latest impact report and highlighted the growing need for safe accommodation and long-term housing solutions for survivors rebuilding their lives after abuse.

Guests heard from Caroline Phansi, CEO of Contento Social Homes, who presented the organisation's impact report and outlined the continued challenges many survivors face when trying to move from emergency refuge spaces into stable, long-term housing.

“No woman should have to choose between safety and stability,” said Phansi during the presentation.“Our mission is to ensure that women leaving abuse are supported not only at the point of crisis, but throughout their journey towards independence and long-term housing security.”

The event also featured contributions from Dr Vongai Nyahunzvi, Founder and Managing Partner of Equinexus Partners, who delivered the keynote address, and Phil Tulba, Associate Director for Community Wealth Building, who spoke about the role of social investment in supporting community housing initiatives.

The event was hosted by Nevel Tshuma and Tameena Zafar, who guided the evening's programme and recognised the contributions of supporters and partners working alongside the organisation.

In addition to highlighting the organisation's impact in the United Kingdom, the evening also celebrated international partnerships. The event raised over £2,000 in support of The Haven, a refuge partner organisation based in Zimbabwe, helping extend support to women and families affected by domestic abuse beyond the UK.

Contento Social Homes works with local authorities, partners and community organisations to provide safe accommodation and housing support for women survivors of domestic abuse and their children. Through initiatives such as the “A Home for Every Woman Survivor” campaign, the organisation aims to bridge the gap between emergency refuge accommodation and long-term housing stability.

The Impact Report Release and Fundraising Dinner Ball served not only as a celebration of progress but also as a call for continued collaboration and support to ensure that survivors can rebuild their lives with dignity, stability and hope.

Contento Social Homes CIC is a UK-based organisation dedicated to supporting women survivors of domestic abuse and their children through safe accommodation, housing support and community partnerships. The organisation works with local authorities, housing providers and support services to help survivors transition from refuge accommodation to independent living.



