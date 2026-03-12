Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Narrative Strategies Hires FTC Veteran Chris Bissex As MD

Narrative Strategies Hires FTC Veteran Chris Bissex As MD


2026-03-12 03:15:06
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Narrative Strategies has hired Chris Bissex, a former senior public affairs and communications official at the Federal Trade Commission, as a managing director. He will work on client issues including merger reviews, consumer protection exposure, data security investigation, and competition policy.

Bissex served as the FTC's deputy director of public affairs and led public-facing messaging and communications strategies for issues related to mergers and acquisitions, antitrust, consumer protections, data privacy, and fraud and scams.

“In today's environment, antitrust scrutiny, consumer protection enforcement, and data privacy present significantly increased risk for companies,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. "Regulators are moving faster, acting more aggressively, and shaping the narrative long before taking any formal action. Chris has been in the room for those decisions, and his perspective will be invaluable to clients.”

Before joining the FTC, Bissex was associate vice president of research solutions at the Washington, D.C., intelligence firm Morning Consult, where he provided direct guidance to senior executives and helped organizations apply data and insights to crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic decision-making. His experience applying research and insights to real-world challenges also includes work at Hanover Research and the Koch Foundation.

Additionally, Bissex has taught courses on campaigns, elections, and political institutions at Baylor University and the College of the Holy Cross.

MENAFN12032026000219011063ID1110854575



PRovoke

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search