Narrative Strategies Hires FTC Veteran Chris Bissex As MD
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Narrative Strategies has hired Chris Bissex, a former senior public affairs and communications official at the Federal Trade Commission, as a managing director. He will work on client issues including merger reviews, consumer protection exposure, data security investigation, and competition policy.
Bissex served as the FTC's deputy director of public affairs and led public-facing messaging and communications strategies for issues related to mergers and acquisitions, antitrust, consumer protections, data privacy, and fraud and scams.
“In today's environment, antitrust scrutiny, consumer protection enforcement, and data privacy present significantly increased risk for companies,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. "Regulators are moving faster, acting more aggressively, and shaping the narrative long before taking any formal action. Chris has been in the room for those decisions, and his perspective will be invaluable to clients.”
Before joining the FTC, Bissex was associate vice president of research solutions at the Washington, D.C., intelligence firm Morning Consult, where he provided direct guidance to senior executives and helped organizations apply data and insights to crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic decision-making. His experience applying research and insights to real-world challenges also includes work at Hanover Research and the Koch Foundation.
Additionally, Bissex has taught courses on campaigns, elections, and political institutions at Baylor University and the College of the Holy Cross.
