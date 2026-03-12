17 Booked In J&K Health Recruitment Scam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against 17 accused, including senior health officials and beneficiaries, in connection with a massive recruitment scam that caused a loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

Official sources said that the chargesheet was presented before the court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge in Baramulla in connection with FIR No. 07/2013. The case pertains to the alleged manipulation of a government order to fraudulently create and fill non-existent posts in the Health Department.

The probe was initiated following a complaint from the Deputy Director Health Services (HQR) Kashmir regarding suspected tampering with Government Order No. 235-HME of 2010 dated April 19, 2010.

According to the investigation, a criminal conspiracy was hatched by departmental officials to forge transfer and appointment orders. Using these fabricated documents, several individuals were illegally adjusted against non-existent positions in health facilities across Bandipora, including PHCs at Chuntimullah, Ashtangoo, and Sheikhpora Gurez.

“It was a well-planned conspiracy. The beneficiaries, using forged orders, not only secured illegal appointments but also drew salaries and arrears from the government treasury,” a spokesperson for the Crime Branch said.

The chargesheet has been filed against 17 accused, including a Chief Medical Officer, a Block Medical Officer, several doctors, office assistants, and 12 beneficiary employees who were fraudulently appointed. They have been charged under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) pertaining to criminal conspiracy, forgery, and cheating, as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigating agency has established that the accused caused“crores of rupees in wrongful loss” to the government while deriving illegal gains for themselves. The case now awaits judicial determination.

