JKCA Case: Court Issues NBW Against Dr Farooq, Later Recalls It

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court here on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged fund misappropriation case involving the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).However, the warrant was later recalled by the court after an application was moved on Abdullah's behalf citing, among others,“traumatic and life-threatening murderous attack” on the three-time Chief Minister in Jammu last night.

The court-Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar Ms Tabassum - initially issued the warrant after rejecting an application seeking exemption from personal appearance filed on behalf of the National Conference President.

“Keeping in view the contents of the application, counsel for the accused was given an option to ensure the presence of the accused through virtual mode. However, the counsel did not consent and stated that the accused could neither appear physically nor through virtual mode before the court,” the CJM observed while rejecting the plea for exemption.

Following the rejection, the court directed its office to issue a non-bailable warrant against Abdullah and posted the matter for recording of statements of the accused on March 30.

Subsequently, the court recalled the warrant after Abdullah's counsel filed an application stating that the 88-year-old is suffering from multiple age-related ailments and has been placed under a“high-risk medical category.”

The application also referred to“a traumatic and life-threatening murderous attack” on him in Jammu on March 11.

The former Member of Lok Sabha from Srinagar stated that although he survived the attempt, the“physical and psychological aftershock” had severely aggravated his pre-existing medical conditions, including fluctuating blood pressure and cardiac distress.

Abdullah further stated that he has been placed under strict clinical observation and a“restricted security protocol.” He added that his medical consultants have strictly prohibited any travel, particularly air or road travel between Jammu and Srinagar, as it could pose a grave risk to his life and health.

Earlier, the court also rejected an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on behalf of another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, who along with another accused, Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, has been granted pardon in the case.

On the previous date of hearing on March 2, the court had observed that the essential ingredients of offences under Sections 120-B, 406 and 409 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) were prima facie made out against the accused.

Besides Abdullah, the accused include Mohammad Saleem Khan (then general secretary of JKCA), Ahsan Ahmad Mirza (then treasurer), Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar (an executive with Jammu & Kashmir Bank), and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh.