MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday spoke with National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah following an assassination attempt on the veteran leader during a wedding function in Jammu, and assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out into the incident.

According to official sources, the Lieutenant Governor directed Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat to leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of the matter and ensure that appropriate action follows swiftly. Sources said senior officials of the security establishment have also been instructed to guarantee airtight security arrangements for all protectees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place late Wednesday night when Abdullah narrowly escaped after a gunman opened fire at a marriage function in the posh Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of Jammu.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the 88-year-old leader was leaving the wedding venue after attending the function of National Conference leader B S Chouhan's son.

Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Aslam Wani when the accused allegedly approached him from behind and fired a shot.

The attacker was identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, a 63-year-old resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu.

Officials said Jamwal used a licensed pistol and managed to fire one round before being restrained by an inspector and a sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police security wing. Alert personnel immediately overpowered the accused and disarmed him before any harm could be caused.

No one was injured in the firing.

Police said the accused was allegedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

Jamwal was later produced before a court in Jammu, which remanded him to five days' police custody for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sought custody stating that further interrogation was necessary to ascertain the motive behind the attack and verify whether the accused had links with any organisation or individual.

Read Also JKCA Case: Court Issues NBW Against Dr Farooq, Later Recalls It Court Sends Farooq Abdullah Attacker to 5-Day Police Custody

The court, after hearing both sides, granted the remand and also directed the police to ensure proper medical check-up of the accused every 24 hours.

Officials said police have also initiated a detailed probe into the antecedents of the accused, examining his background, personal history and recent activities before the attack.

According to investigators, Jamwal reportedly told police that he had been waiting for an opportunity to target Abdullah for nearly 20 years and claimed the act was driven by a“personal motive”.

He also told reporters that he had fired at Abdullah and that the act was not carried out at anyone's behest.

Speaking about the incident, Abdullah described his escape as an act of divine intervention.

“I am fine and God has saved me,” Abdullah said.

Recounting the moments of the attack, he said he initially mistook the sound of the gunshot for firecrackers.

“When the bride arrived, after that we took permission from them and started leaving. I had just stepped out of the wedding pavilion when I heard a sound like a firecracker. I thought someone must have burst a firecracker because people often burst them at weddings,” he said.

Abdullah said he later felt a burning sensation but did not realise immediately that it was a gunshot.

He credited his survival to the swift action of his Special Security Group (SSG) personnel and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

“They stood in front of me and showed immense courage. That is why I am alive,” he said.

Faroooq Abdullah also raised concerns over the security arrangements at the venue.

He said several prominent people were present at the wedding and adequate police arrangements should have been in place.

“There was a total absence of police arrangement,” he said, while adding that a proper inquiry should determine how the incident occurred.

Dr Farooq reportedly also received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the incident.

“He asked about my health. I told him, thank God I survived. He said the accused has been caught and there will be an investigation. I told him I hope they get to the bottom of it,” Dr Farooq said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the episode as a“close shave” and questioned how a person managed to get so close to a Z-plus protected leader with a loaded weapon.

“Allah is kind. My father had a very close shave. Details are sketchy at the moment but what we know is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range and discharge a shot,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary also termed the incident a serious security lapse.

“When the former chief minister, deputy chief minister and the advisor are present at a function and a person can enter inside with a gun, you can imagine what the security arrangements were like,” Choudhary told reporters.

The assassination attempt also echoed in the Rajya Sabha, where Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over the incident.

“If the attacker had got even a minute or two more, he could have killed him,” Kharge said while addressing the House.

National Conference MP Choudhary Ramzan also demanded an immediate upgrade in Abdullah's security cover, saying the veteran leader survived the attack because those present at the venue acted swiftly and managed to overpower the attacker.

Ramzan also claimed that a senior political leader accompanying Abdullah was injured during the scuffle before the attacker was subdued.

Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir condemned the attack and demanded a thorough probe.

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked by the incident but relieved that Abdullah was safe.

“Shocked to hear about the grave attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab. Relieved to know that he's safe and doing well. Hope the police get to the bottom of this very perturbing security lapse,” she said.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the attack, saying the fact that someone carrying a loaded weapon managed to get so close to Abdullah must be thoroughly probed.

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone described the attack as a cowardly act, while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the incident must be thoroughly investigated to determine whether it was merely a drunken act or something more serious.

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also condemned the incident, calling it reprehensible and stressing that those responsible must be dealt with strictly according to the law.

Meanwhile, the National Conference staged a protest march in Jammu on Thursday against the attack, demanding a thorough probe and restoration of law and order.

Hundreds of party workers carrying NC flags and placards marched from the party headquarters Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, raising slogans such as“We want justice” and“Farooq Abdullah zindabad”.

Police stopped the protesters at Raghunath Bazaar, leading to brief jostling before the crowd was dispersed.

Party leaders described the incident as a major security lapse and demanded a comprehensive review of security arrangements for Abdullah and other high-profile leaders.