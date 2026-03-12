403
Half Of Americans Oppose Tariffs On Canada
A new survey has found that half of Americans oppose tariffs on Canada and most Americans do not want to end the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on trade.
The poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that twice as many Americans want to keep the current trade deal with Canada and Mexico as those who want to end it.
Additionally, three-quarters (75%) of Americans have a favourable view of Canada, with more than half of the population describing it as“the most important” trading partner to the U.S.
The poll found about 51% of the American population would not even tariff Canadian goods if they had their way.
The favourable views of Americans stand in contrast to Canadians who say they feel betrayed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his sweeping tariffs.
Regardless, three-quarters (75%) of Americans still view Canada as a“friendly” neighbour.
In fact, Canada's favourability rating in the U.S. is higher than any other major American ally, with the United Kingdom at 68% and the European Union (EU) at 60%.
More than half of Americans disapprove of Trump's tariff policies at 57%, nearly double the rate who approve of the trade levies al 30%.
Angus Reid conducted an online survey from March 2-5 of 1,529 American adults. The survey has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The survey comes as Canada prepares to review and renegotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) on trade with the Trump administration.
