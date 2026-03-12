MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Podcast Finding Your Voice at Midlife Launches for Women to Reclaim Their Authentic Voice Speech-language pathologist and communication specialist introduces podcast exploring authentic self-expression and personal transformation during midlife.

Gallup, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - A new podcast titled Finding Your Voice at Midlife, hosted by Priya Sudarsanam, MS, CCC-SLP, a speech-language pathologist and communication specialist with more than two decades of experience in voice and relational communication, proudly announces its recent launch. The podcast focuses on helping women navigate midlife transitions through improved communication, self-expression, and emotional awareness.







The podcast explores challenges many women encounter during midlife, including shifts in personal identity, relationships, and professional roles. Through interviews, personal narratives, and expert discussions, the show examines how communication patterns can influence emotional well-being and interpersonal relationships.

Each episode features conversations with guests who share experiences related to personal growth, communication, and life transitions. Topics include recognizing unhealthy communication patterns, strengthening listening skills, and developing greater confidence in expressing thoughts and emotions.

"Midlife can be a powerful turning point for self-reflection and growth," said Sudarsanam. "The goal of the podcast is to provide a space for thoughtful conversation about voice, communication, and personal transformation."

Sudarsanam brings more than 20 years of professional experience in speech and language pathology to the project. Her work focuses on voice, communication dynamics, and helping individuals better understand how internal narratives influence external expression.

Finding Your Voice at Midlife is available on major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Priya Sudarsanam

Priya Sudarsanam, MS, CCC-SLP, is a speech-language pathologist and communication specialist with more than 20 years of experience working in voice, self-expression, and interpersonal communication. Her work focuses on helping individuals better understand communication dynamics and develop more authentic ways of expressing themselves in personal and professional settings.

