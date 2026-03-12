Ronja Heymann
- Fixed-Term Lecturer, Essex Pathways Department, University of Essex
Ronja Heymann is a Fixed-Term Lecturer in the Essex Pathways Department at the University of Essex. She completed a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Essex in 2026, with a dissertation titled Democratising Competition: Markets, Politics, and the Crisis of Democracy. Her research in social and political philosophy focuses on democratic theory, with particular attention to the normative and institutional role of competition in contemporary democraciesExperience
- 2026–present Lecturer, University of Essex 2022–2026 Assistant lecturer, University of Essex
- 2026 University of Essex, PhD 2022 Freie Universität Berlin, Master
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