Fixed-Term Lecturer, Essex Pathways Department, University of Essex

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Ronja Heymann is a Fixed-Term Lecturer in the Essex Pathways Department at the University of Essex. She completed a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Essex in 2026, with a dissertation titled Democratising Competition: Markets, Politics, and the Crisis of Democracy. Her research in social and political philosophy focuses on democratic theory, with particular attention to the normative and institutional role of competition in contemporary democracies



2026–present Lecturer, University of Essex 2022–2026 Assistant lecturer, University of Essex



2026 University of Essex, PhD 2022 Freie Universität Berlin, Master

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