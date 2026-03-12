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Ronja Heymann

Ronja Heymann


2026-03-12 03:07:38
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Fixed-Term Lecturer, Essex Pathways Department, University of Essex
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Ronja Heymann is a Fixed-Term Lecturer in the Essex Pathways Department at the University of Essex. She completed a PhD in Philosophy at the University of Essex in 2026, with a dissertation titled Democratising Competition: Markets, Politics, and the Crisis of Democracy. Her research in social and political philosophy focuses on democratic theory, with particular attention to the normative and institutional role of competition in contemporary democracies

Experience
  • 2026–present Lecturer, University of Essex
  • 2022–2026 Assistant lecturer, University of Essex
Education
  • 2026 University of Essex, PhD
  • 2022 Freie Universität Berlin, Master

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The Conversation

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