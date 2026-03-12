Henry Giroux

Chaired professor for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the Department of English and Cultural Studies, McMaster University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Henry A. Giroux currently holds the McMaster University Chair for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the English and Cultural Studies Department and a Distinguished Visiting Professorship at Ryerson University. In 2002, he delivered the prestigious Herbert Spencer Lecture at Oxford University. The lecture is given every four years. Previous speakers include B.F. Skinner, Aldous Huxley, and Albert Einstein. In 2002, he was named as one of the top fifty educational thinkers of the modern period in Fifty Modern Thinkers on Education: From Piaget to the Present as part of Routledge's Key Guides Publication Series. In 2007, he was named by the Toronto Star as one of the“12 Canadians Changing the Way We Think” In 2005, he received an honorary doctorate from Memorial University in Canada. He has also received honorary doctorates from Chapman University in 2015 and the University of the West of Scotland in 2017. He is on the editorial and advisory boards of numerous national and international scholarly journals, and he has served as the editor or co-editor of four scholarly book series. He co-edited a series on education and cultural studies with Paulo Freire for a decade. He is a regular contributor to a number of online journals including Truthout, Truthdig, and CounterPunch. He has published in many journals including Social Text, Third Text, Cultural Studies, Harvard Educational Review, Theory, Culture, & Society, and Monthly Review. He is on the Board of Directors for Truthout. His books are translated into many languages. He most recent books include: Zombie Politics and Culture in the Age of Casino Capitalism (Peter Lang 2014, 2nd edition); The Violence of Organized Forgetting: Beyond America's Disimagination Machine (City Lights, 2014); The Violence of Organized Forgetting (City Lights 2014), Dangerous Thinking in the Age of the New Authoritarianism (Paradigm 2015), America's Addiction to Terrorism (Monthly Review Press, 2016), America at War with Itself (City Lights, 2017), The Public in Peril: Trump and the Menace of American Authoritarianism (Routledge, 2017), American Nightmare: Faching the Challenges of Fascism (City Lights, 2018); The Terror of the Unforeseen (Los Angeles Review of Books, 2019); Neoliberalism's War on Higher Education, 2nd edition (Haymarket 2020), On Critical Pedagogy, 2nd edition (Bloomsbury, 2020); Race, Politics and Pandemic Pedagogy: Education in a Time of Crisis (Bloomsbury, 2021). His primary research areas are: cultural studies, youth studies, critical pedagogy, popular culture, media studies, social theory, and the politics of higher and public education. He is particularly interested in what he calls the war on youth, the corporatization of higher education, the politics of neoliberalism, the assault on civic literacy and the collapse of public memory, public pedagogy, the educative nature of politics, and the rise of various neo-fascist movements across the globe. His website can be found at

–present Chaired professor for Scholarship in the Public Interest in the Department of English and Cultural Studies, McMaster University

1977 Carnegie-Mellon University, Social Science/History

ExperienceEducation