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Pauline Mcdonagh Hull

Pauline Mcdonagh Hull


2026-03-12 03:07:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Department of Community Health Sciences, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
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I am a PhD candidate in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the University of Calgary and work full-time as a research analyst in the Cumming School of Medicine. I am also a qualified broadcast journalist and teacher and manage two voluntary organisations that support pregnant women and parents of school age children.

Experience
  • –present Research assistant, Cumming School of Medicine and graduate student, Department of Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary
Education
  • University of Calgary, PGCE PGDip (BJTC)

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The Conversation

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