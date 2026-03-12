Pauline Mcdonagh Hull

I am a PhD candidate in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the University of Calgary and work full-time as a research analyst in the Cumming School of Medicine. I am also a qualified broadcast journalist and teacher and manage two voluntary organisations that support pregnant women and parents of school age children.

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