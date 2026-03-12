Visiting Fellow, Mannheim Centre for Criminology, London School of Economics and Political Science

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr Suleman Lazarus earned all his university degrees in the United Kingdom, including a doctorate from the University of Portsmouth. He is an Associate Editor of Digital Threats: Research and Practice, the peer-reviewed journal of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

He developed the Tripartite Cybercrime Framework (TCF), which categorises cybercrimes into three core motivational categories: socioeconomic, psychosocial, and geopolitical.

Dr Lazarus also introduced and developed the term“Scholar-Baiting,” a sub-genre of spear phishing defined as a narrative-based form of social engineering in which cybercriminals exploit epistemic trust, academic identity, and emotionally charged narratives to deceive researchers and scholars.

His research primarily explores the intersection of online deviants and society across various contexts, such as Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Cambodia, and the United Kingdom.

2021–present Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)



2020 University of Portsmouth, Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) 2014 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Master's Degree (MSc)



2022 Tweets and Reactions: Revealing the Geographies of Cybercrime Perpetrators and the North-South Divide., Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking

2022 Exploring the Value of Feminist Theory in Understanding Digital Crimes., The Howard Journal of Crime and Justice

2021 Demonstrating the Therapeutic Values of Poetry in Doctoral Research..., Methodological Innovations 2019 The Bifurcation of the Nigerian Cybercriminals: Narratives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Agents, Telematics and Informatics

ExperienceEducationPublications