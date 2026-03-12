Tara Mcgee

Professor, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

For the past 30 years, I have conducted and supervised research on the human dimensions of wildfires. My first project was in Australia, and I continued this research when I moved back to Canada in 2002 and started my academic position at the University of Alberta. I am now a full professor and associate dean. My research team and I have conducted research on wildfire prevention, mitigation, preparedness, evacuation response, and recovery. I co-lead the First Nations Wildfire Evacuation Partnership with Dr. Amy Cardinal Christianson. I actively disseminate the results of our research in academic journal articles, three books, at conferences and public events, and via social media.

–present Professor, University of Alberta

1996 Australian National University, PhD, resource management and environmental science

ExperienceEducation