Ancients Used Needles Beyond Sewing

It might seem obvious that ancient people used needles and awls primarily for making clothes. However, recent research by American scientists suggests that these tools had a far wider range of applications-everything from tattooing to basket weaving, AzerNEWS reports.

Traditionally, when archaeologists uncover needles or bone fragments, the common explanation is that these objects were used to sew clothing. This assumption underpins many theories about human migration: it is believed that the ability to craft warm clothing allowed our ancestors to survive in cold climates and explore new territories.

Yet ethnographic studies of traditional societies suggest that this picture is incomplete. Many indigenous peoples historically used sharpened bone tools for much more than just sewing garments.

Researchers at the University of Wyoming investigated the purpose of needles discovered at archaeological sites, and their findings were published in the journal PLOS One.

The team analyzed ethnographic data from 59 indigenous groups across North America, spanning diverse climates-from the Arctic tundra of Alaska to the deserts of the southwestern United States. In total, they reviewed hundreds of ethnographic records and documented 1,192 instances of needle and thorn use.

Their analysis revealed 92 distinct applications, which the researchers grouped into two broad categories: uses related to protection from the cold, and all other purposes.

Needles were indeed used for warmth-creating clothing, shoes, blankets, and even shelter coverings-but these accounted for only about 31 percent of all cases. The majority, 69 percent, involved entirely different functions.

Among these alternative uses, ceremonial and ritual purposes were the most frequent. In many cultures, needles were considered sacred or were used to prepare ritual objects. They were also widely used for tattooing and, in some cases, for medical procedures such as surgical sutures.

Additionally, women in various societies used needles for weaving baskets and mats, and for processing hides that became coverings for homes or boats. Some needles were even used as trade items or incorporated into fishing gear.

This study highlights how seemingly simple tools were versatile, multifunctional objects in the lives of ancient peoples. Far from being just implements for clothing, needles were integral to cultural, artistic, and practical aspects of daily life-showing that human ingenuity extended far beyond survival.