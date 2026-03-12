Brazil And South Africa Finalize Defense Agreement

Brazil and South Africa have signed a defense cooperation agreement following an official visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Brazil, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The agreement is designed to strengthen collaboration in research, development, and logistical support. It also facilitates high-level delegation visits, exchanges of military personnel, and joint participation in military seminars and training courses.

A Joint Defense Committee will be established to oversee the implementation of the agreement, holding annual meetings alternately in Brazil and South Africa.

During his visit on March 9, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized that both nations aim to develop their own defense capabilities. Lula noted,“We view defense as a form of deterrence. Without proper preparation, we risk vulnerability to external threats.”

Both leaders also voiced concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, stressing that international dialogue remains the only viable path to lasting peace.

Analysts suggest that this agreement could mark a significant step toward strengthening defense ties between the Global South, highlighting Brazil and South Africa as key players in regional security. The collaboration may also open opportunities for joint research in advanced military technology, such as cybersecurity, unmanned systems, and peacekeeping logistics.