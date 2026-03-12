Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Participation At 13Th Global Baku Forum Posted On His Social Media


2026-03-12 03:06:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's paricipation at 13th Global Baku Forum was posted on his social media accounts.

According to AzerNEWS, the post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev at the 13th Global Baku Forum."

AzerNews

