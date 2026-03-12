Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presidents Of Ukraine And Romania Sign Declaration On Strategic Partnership

2026-03-12 03:06:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ceremony was broadcast by the Office of the President, and Ukrinform rebroadcast the event on its YouTube channel.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Nicușor Dan signed: a joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania; framework agreements between the President of Ukraine and the President of Romania on cooperation in the energy sector; and a joint statement between Ukraine and Romania on joint production of defense products.

Updating...

Photo: screenshot from video

UkrinForm

