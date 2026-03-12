Zelensky: Ukrainian Specialists Already Working In Middle East As Partners Express Satisfaction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian state announced this during a joint press conference with Romanian President Nicușor Dan, according to Ukrinform.

"Now, especially after the start of a new war in the Middle East, it is quite obvious that real protection for any nation lies in joint action. The US and more than 10 countries in Europe and the Middle East have already turned to Ukraine to support their defense capabilities. Our teams are working together, including in the Middle East," Zelensky said.

He noted that there are already positive reviews from partners about cooperation with Ukrainian specialists.

“Today I spoke with our group, with Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who is there [in the Middle East] with our military. He said that our partners are very satisfied with the cooperation,” the President noted.

Zelensky recalled that in the early days of the war in the Middle East, more than 800 missiles were used for Patriot systems, but it immediately became clear that it was not practical to use expensive missiles to repel drone attacks involving hundreds of UAVs.

"Our experience in dealing with Shahed drones is unique; no one else has such experience. The issue is not only about having interceptor drones, but also about integrating them into the overall air defense system and specific software. And the most important issue is the experience that the military has. Our military, our drone operators, and not only drone operators - everyone who works in this air defense system," the president said.

Air Defense Forces destroy 77 of 94 Russian

As reported, on March 10, Zelensky announced that this week, Ukrainian teams equipped to defend against Shahed drone would arrive to assist Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Screenshot from video