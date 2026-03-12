Russians Attack Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region, Wounding Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram.

In Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities of the Nikopol district, private houses, a business, and a gas station were damaged. A 78-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Fires broke out in the Pokrovsk and Mezhivsk communities of the Synelnykivskyi district, which have already been extinguished by firefighters. A 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were injured. Both are in the hospital. One of them is in serious condition.

In the Hrushevsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged by an enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 11, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with drones and artillery, killing one person and injuring another.