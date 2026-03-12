Iran Set To Take Revenge For Its Losses Supreme Leader

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran won't refuse to take revenge for its losses, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in his address to the Iranian citizens, Trend reports.

He asserts that this retribution will serve not just the Supreme Leader of Iran, but also all Iranian citizens who have lost their lives.



The Supreme Leader of Iran indicated that a portion of this retribution has been executed in a brief timeframe.

"If the revenge isn't fully realized, criminal cases will be collected, and special attention will be paid to those related to children and infants," he delineated

Khamenei expressed his condolences on the death of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, his wife, sister, and other family members.

"As much as possible, assistance will be provided to the victims. Those responsible should take steps in this direction and inform me," he noted.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.