Senegal's Former President Calls For Stronger Dialogue Between Nations
"We need dialogue to find solutions to common problems within the framework of a renewed and pragmatic model of multilateral cooperation. If we fail to do so, we risk finding ourselves in an extremely unfavorable situation," he noted.
He asserted that the contemporary framework for global collaboration needs to progress towards more integrated alliances centered on investment and commerce, which will guarantee mutual growth and collective prosperity.
