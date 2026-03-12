Azerbaijan Helps Unite Countries To Address Global Issues - ITU (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's ability to bring countries together and create a platform for dialogue helps advance solutions to key global issues, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tomas Lamanauskas told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is an excellent platform for uniting different countries," he said.

According to him, last year the International Telecommunication Union held the World Telecommunication Development Conference in Baku, which takes place every four years and brings together representatives from around the world to discuss industry development issues.

"Azerbaijan successfully hosted this conference. As a result, the Baku Declaration and a detailed action plan were adopted. During the discussions, significant attention was paid to issues of digital development," he noted.

He emphasized that the Green Digital Action declaration adopted at COP29 in Azerbaijan, which was joined by more than 80 governments and over 1,800 participants, was also an important event.

According to him, this demonstrates the growing role of the digital agenda and that Azerbaijan is actively promoting the unification of countries around the discussion of new technological challenges and the development of agreed-upon solutions.

T. Lamanauskas added that the World Urban Forum is coming up, where digital issues are also expected to play an important role.

"I am confident that such platforms allow us to advance dialogue and find common approaches to issues of global importance," he stressed.