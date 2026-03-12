Jordan Introduces Public Sector Modernization Index For Improved Oversight

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) – Jordan has launched the National Public Sector Modernization Index, a comprehensive, evidence-based benchmark designed to strengthen governance, oversight, and performance evaluation across government institutions.The index was established under a memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday at the Prime Ministry by Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Badriya Balbisi, and Executive Director of the Jordan Strategy Forum, Nisreen Barakat.The agreement formalizes cooperation between the Public Sector Modernization Program Management and Implementation Unit at the Prime Ministry and the Jordan Strategy Forum to develop a scientifically grounded methodology for the index. This includes defining key and sub-indicators aligned with international best practices, enabling standardized monitoring of program outcomes and policy impact.Balbisi described the index as a pivotal tool for advancing evidence-based public sector modernization. The National Public Sector Modernization Index provides a unified national benchmark, allowing the government to track performance, measure actual versus expected results, and make timely adjustments to policies and programs, she said.She noted that the index will also benefit decision-makers in the Lower House of Parliament, the Senate, academic and research institutions, and civil society organizations, fostering transparency and informed national dialogue on administrative reform priorities and outcomes.Highlighting its strategic importance, Balbisi stressed that early reviews and continuous updates based on reliable data are essential for ensuring that modernization initiatives achieve their intended impact. She underlined the index's role in maintaining momentum, enhancing flexibility, and adapting to rapid changes in government administration.The memorandum further reinforces partnerships among stakeholders through expertise exchange, data integration, and analytical support provided by the Jordan Strategy Forum. Balbisi also acknowledged technical assistance from Expertise France through the French Development Agency in developing tools to measure the index's sub-indicators.Barakat said the MoU supports Jordan's broader public sector reform agenda by promoting efficiency, results-based management, and alignment with the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap and the Economic Modernization Vision. She emphasized that effective modernization requires practical tools to monitor implementation and evaluate outcomes continuously.Under the agreement, the Jordan Strategy Forum will collaborate with the Public Sector Modernization Program Unit to ensure the index adheres to international standards while reflecting Jordan's institutional context and reform priorities.